Soccer-Liverpool win Club World Cup as Firmino sinks Flamengo

  Updated: 22-12-2019 01:52 IST
Brazilian Firmino drilled home the winner in the ninth minute of extra time to secure victory for Juergen Klopp's European champions and Premier League leaders. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

An extra-time goal from Roberto Firmino gave Liverpool a 1-0 victory over Brazil's Flamengo to win the Club World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

Brazilian Firmino drilled home the winner in the ninth minute of extra time to secure victory for Juergen Klopp's European champions and Premier League leaders. The closest either side came to breaking the deadlock in normal time was when Firmino hit the post, two minutes after the break.

There was drama in stoppage time as Liverpool were awarded a penalty after the referee ruled that Sadio Mane had been brought down by Rafinha, but the decision was over-ruled after a VAR review found the challenge was made outside the area. Liverpool lost midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the second half to a knee injury -- the England international limping off after landing badly and hurting the same right knee which he suffered ligament damage to in 2018 and sidelined him for a year.

