Sandhu finishes 11th in Pattaya as Indian golfers disappoint in title-less 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cuttack
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 17:54 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

India's Ajeetesh Sandhu shot four-under 67 to end Tied-11th as Jazz Janewattananond signed off from his 2019 Asian Tour season with a commanding five-shot victory at the Thailand Masters here on Sunday. It also marked a barren year for Indian golf and this was the first time since 2001 that no Indian emerged winner on an International Tour. The last two years have seen Indians win six titles both in 2017 and 2018.

Jyoti Randhawa (68) at Tied-39th, SSP Chawrasia (70) at Tied-48th, Aadil Bedi (68) at Tied-54th, Arjun Atwal (76) at Tied-60th and Viraj Madappa (73) at Tied-73rd were the other Indians in the field. For Jazz, 24, it was the second win in as many weeks as he closed with a six-under-par 65 at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club. It was also his fourth win of the season.

Jazz's winning total of 23-under-par 261 at a venue which he won before too meant he will break into the top-40 on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), a target he had set out to achieve at the start of the week. Jazz got off to a flying start when he won the Asian Tour's season-opener in Singapore in January. Twelve months later, he would end the year by capturing his sixth Asian Tour title and fourth this season on home soil.

Compatriot Suradit Yongcharoenchai tried to surmount a late challenge by firing seven birdies and one eagle for a 62 but it was still not enough to catch the 2019 Asian Tour Order of Merit champion on a day where he was simply unstoppable. Surdait ended his last event of the year by sharing second place with compatriot Phachara Khongwatmai and Belgium's Thomas Detry. American Berry Henson also enjoyed his second top-10 finish of 2019 with a tied-seventh finish.

