Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Pakistan sniff series victory despite Fernando fightback

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 18:23 IST
Cricket-Pakistan sniff series victory despite Fernando fightback

Pakistan erected a run mountain and then hollowed out Sri Lanka's top and middle order to inch closer to an emotional series victory on the penultimate day of the second and final test on Sunday. Following in the footsteps of openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam smashed centuries before Pakistan declared their second innings on 555-3.

Chasing 476, Sri Lanka were 212-7 at stumps with Oshada Fernando waging a grim battle with his maiden test century after being let down by the top order. Fernando was batting on 102, having studded the gutsy knock with 13 boundaries, with the tourists staring at a series defeat at Karachi's National Stadium.

The two-match series, which began with a drawn test in Rawalpindi, marks Pakistan's first tests on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore. Resuming day four on 395-2, Azhar and Babar joined the run-fest as, for only the second time in international cricket, each of the top four batsmen got a hundred in the same innings.

Babar was given lbw on 33 but he reviewed the decision to prolong his knock after replays confirmed an inside edge. Azhar hit Vishwa Fernando for three consecutive boundary, while Babar meted out similar treatment to Lahiru Kumara.

Azhar cut Lasith Embuldeniya to bring up his 16th test hundred and made 118 before the left-arm spinner dismissed him stumped. Babar took a single off Kumara to bring up his second hundred of the series and third in the last four tests.

Pakistan went at nearly six-an-over in the morning session before declaring at lunch. Needing to bat out five sessions to save the test, Sri Lanka's top order meekly capitulated to be 97-5.

Fernando and Niroshan Dickwella, who made 65, resisted with their 104-run stand for the sixth wicket but it may not be enough to save the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Police books Tejashwi Yadav for protesting against CAA in Patna's restricted area

Patna police on Sunday booked Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav amongst others for carrying out a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act during Bihar Bandh in the state capitals restricted area. There was a ruckus on the Dak...

48 arrested, 262 booked over violence in Muzaffarnagar during anti-CAA protests

Forty-eight people have been arrested and 67 shops sealed in connection with violent protests here last week during which several persons, including over a dozen policemen, were injured and vehicles gutted, officials said on Sunday. Deputy ...

Citizenship law, NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims, rivals stoking violence: Modi

Accusing the opposition of pursuing divide and rule politics and stoking violence over the amended citizenship law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that the legislation and the NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims as h...

UPDATE 2-'Bull's-eye' landing in New Mexico for Boeing's Starliner astronaut capsule

Boeing Cos Starliner astronaut spacecraft landed in the New Mexico desert on Sunday, the company said, after faulty software forced officials to cut short an unmanned mission aimed at taking it to the International Space Station. The landin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019