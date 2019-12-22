Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRAU FC earn maiden I-League point after 2-2 draw against Real Kashmir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Imphal
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 19:10 IST
TRAU FC earn maiden I-League point after 2-2 draw against Real Kashmir

Debutants Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC on Sunday earned their maiden I-League point after playing out a 2-2 draw against Real Kashmir FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium. Real Kashmir led 1-0 at half time but the home side fought back admirably well in the second half to split points with the Srinagar-based side.

Mason Robertson struck a brace for the visitors while Nigerians Emeka Princewill and Patrick Uche scored a goal apiece for the home side. TRAU dominated possession in the first half and the combination and movement of Premjit Singh on the right flank and Falguni in the middle was impressive.

However, Real Kashmir coach David Robertson's strategy of crowding out his half with trusted defensive-minded players and looking to find his tall front men with long balls played dividends as TRAU found it tough to penetrate. The first goal, in fact, came against the run of play. The strapping Scottish reposed his coach father's faith in playing him upfront yet again, when he dispossessed Sandeep Singh at the heart of the TRAU defence before unleashing a crisp right footer across the goal to beat Mithun Samanta all ends up.

TRAU continued to press for an equaliser but could not prize open Phurba Lachenpa's goal till the end of the half. They did so as late as the 78th minute, when a measured cross from left-wing back Denechandram Meetei saw Emeka meet it with a bouncing header, beating Lachenpa for the first time in the match.

Fellow Nigerian Patrick Uche then beat him for the second time in the 82nd minute, this time from a free-kick which got an unfortunate deflection from Mason, wong-footing the keeper. Mason, who was rightly adjudged Hero of the Match, ensured that the home side did not enjoy their lead for more than a minute. From another wonderful cross from Danish Farooq from the left, Mason rose perfectly to lob a header over Mithun to cancel out the TRAU lead.

Following the draw, Kashmir remain ninth on the table having bagged a couple of points from as many games while TRAU move up one place to tenth with one point from four matches. On the match, Real Kashmir FC co-founder Sandeep Chattoo said, "Every game, whether we win, loose or draw, is a lesson for us and improvement of our game is a constant endeavour from my team. I am sure success will be there and drawbacks will be overcome.

"It was a good game and my compliments to TRAU. As far as RKFC is concerned, we have to ensure that we will soon open up our winning account and march ahead in the I-league season. "And the upcoming home game on December 26 will boost the team's morale," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Police books Tejashwi Yadav for protesting against CAA in Patna's restricted area

Patna police on Sunday booked Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav amongst others for carrying out a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act during Bihar Bandh in the state capitals restricted area. There was a ruckus on the Dak...

48 arrested, 262 booked over violence in Muzaffarnagar during anti-CAA protests

Forty-eight people have been arrested and 67 shops sealed in connection with violent protests here last week during which several persons, including over a dozen policemen, were injured and vehicles gutted, officials said on Sunday. Deputy ...

Citizenship law, NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims, rivals stoking violence: Modi

Accusing the opposition of pursuing divide and rule politics and stoking violence over the amended citizenship law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that the legislation and the NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims as h...

UPDATE 2-'Bull's-eye' landing in New Mexico for Boeing's Starliner astronaut capsule

Boeing Cos Starliner astronaut spacecraft landed in the New Mexico desert on Sunday, the company said, after faulty software forced officials to cut short an unmanned mission aimed at taking it to the International Space Station. The landin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019