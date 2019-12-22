Scoreboard
India innings: Rohit Sharma c Shai Hope b Holder 63
Lokesh Rahulc Shai Hope b Alzarri Joseph 77 Virat Kohli (c)b Keemo Paul 85
Shreyas Iyerc Alzarri Joseph b Keemo Paul 7 Rishabh Pant b Keemo Paul 7
Kedar Jadhavb Cottrell 9 Ravindra Jadeja not out 39
Shardul Thakur not out 17 Extras 12 (lb 2, w 9, nb 1)
Total 316 (6 wickets, 48.4 overs) Fall of Wickets 122-1, 167-2, 188-3, 201-4, 228-5, 286-6
Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 10-1-74-1, Jason Holder 10-0-63-1, Keemo Paul 9.4-0-59-3, Roston Chase 4-0-19-0, Khary Pierre 7-0-46-0, Alzarri Joseph 8-0-53-1.
