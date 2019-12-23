Left Menu
Lundqvist, Kreider fuel Rangers past Ducks

  Updated: 23-12-2019 01:59 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 01:59 IST
Henrik Lundqvist won a battle of former Vezina Trophy winners, Chris Kreider scored twice and the New York Rangers skated to a 5-1 victory over the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Sunday afternoon. The 2012 Vezina winner as the NHL's top goaltender, Lundqvist notched his 457th career win by stopping 19 of 20 shots as the Ducks generated very little pressure on the Swedish netminder.

Ryan Miller, who won the Vezina in 2010 while playing with Buffalo, stopped 36 shots and slid to 15-9-6 all-time against the Rangers. Kreider scored in each of the first two periods to bring his goal total to 10, and Filip Chytil and Brett Howden also scored for New York, which split the season series with Anaheim.

Mika Zibanejad tied for the NHL lead by recording his third shorthanded goal and added an assist, giving him five goals and four helpers in a five-game point streak. Artemi Panarin grabbed an assist to extend his point streak to seven games (seven goals, four assists) and has points in 24 of his last 27 games.

The Rangers were playing the first of back-to-back contests. They face the Flyers in Philadelphia on Monday before their three-day holiday break. Sam Steel produced a goal for Anaheim, which ended its four-game road swing through the Tri-State area with a 1-3-0 mark.

Ducks defenseman Erik Gudbranson played in his 500th game but captain Ryan Getzlaf (flu) missed his second straight match. Two minutes after Lundqvist stopped Nicolas Deslauriers on a breakaway, Chytil went wide to the right and lifted in a backhander into the short side for his ninth goal at 7:14 of the first period.

Playing right wing in place of rookie Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Howden tallied his fourth on a rebound at 8:45, but Steel made it 2-1 when he batted in a rebound off Lundqvist. Kreider stole the puck at the Ducks' blue line, dashed in on Miller, cut across the slot and backhanded home a shot while the clubs were skating four-on-four.

Miller kept Anaheim's disadvantage to two goals with a strong kick save on Greg McKegg in front of an open net with eight minutes left in the second, but Kreider chipped in his second off Zibanejad's dish for a 4-1 lead. Zibanejad scored on the penalty kill 76 seconds into the third for the final margin.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

