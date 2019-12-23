BCCI announces squad for senior women's T20 Challenger Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming senior women's T20 Challenger Trophy, scheduled to be held between January 4 and 11 in Cuttack. All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India A, opener Smriti Mandhana to captain India B while India C will be headed by Veda Krishnamurthy.

The teams are as follows: India A: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shivali Shinde (WK), Jasia Akhtar, Priya Puniya, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Komal Jhanjhad, Meenu Mani, Radha Yadav, Bharati Fulmali.

India B: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sushma Verma (WK), R Kalpana (WK), Vanitha VR, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Sushri Dibyadarshini, TP Kanwar, Richa Ghosh. India C: Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Nuzhat Parween (WK), Shafali Verma (WK), Yastika Bhatiya, D Hemlatha, Harleen Deol, Manali Dakshini, Jincy George, Arundhati Reddy, Monica Patel, Vrushali Bhagat, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tanushree Sarkar, Madhuri Mehta. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.