Reports: Ex-Packers coach McCarthy interviews with Panthers

  Updated: 24-12-2019 04:35 IST
  Created: 24-12-2019 04:35 IST
Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy was interviewed by the Carolina Panthers for their head coaching position on Sunday after their 38-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple media reports Monday. The 5-10 Panthers got the coaching carousel rolling early when they fired head coach Ron Rivera on Dec. 3 after a 5-7 start to the season. Perry Fewell, previously serving as secondary coach, has been Carolina's interim head coach since Rivera's departure.

The team and Panthers owner David Tepper are reportedly seeking an offensive-minded coaching candidate with an interest in utilizing analytics. Rivera had been the Panthers' head coach since 2011, compiling a 76-63-1 record in nine seasons. He led Carolina to a 3-4 mark in four postseason appearances, including the Super Bowl after the 2015 season, when the Panthers posted a 15-1 regular-season mark.

McCarthy, 56, was fired by the Packers on Dec. 2, 2018, after the team dropped to 4-7-1 in Week 13 during his 13th season at the helm in Green Bay. He finished with a 125-77-2 regular-season record while going 10-8 in the postseason, leading the team to a Super Bowl XLV victory following the 2010 season. McCarthy, who did not take a coaching position in 2019, received criticism for his predictable offensive schemes and reportedly experienced communication issues with superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In the past year, he has looked into analytics and has examined newer offensive philosophies, according to a recent interview at NFL.com. "I've looked at every team in the league and their commitment to analytics, and football technology and video," McCarthy told NFL.com. "Because everybody has analytics, but it has to be part of your everyday operation to show up on Sundays."

Before joining the Packers, McCarthy spent six years as an offensive coordinator (one with the San Francisco 49ers, five with the New Orleans Saints), seven years as an assistant on various NFL staffs and six years on college staffs. Until 2019, he hadn't missed a year of coaching since becoming a graduate assistant at Fort Hays State in 1987. --Field Level Media

