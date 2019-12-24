Left Menu
Report: Jazz acquire Clarkson from Cavaliers

  Updated: 24-12-2019 06:28 IST
Cleveland has agreed to trade guard Jordan Clarkson to Utah for guard Dante Exum and two second-round picks, league sources told EPSN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday. Utah acquires more scoring punch for an offense that ranked 23rd in the league (107.4 points per game) heading into Monday night. Clarkson averaged 14.6 points in 29 games off the bench for the Cavaliers this season.

Clarkson, 27, has a career average of 14.7 points per game in five-plus NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers (2014-18) and Cavaliers (2018-19). He is a career 33.8-percent shooter from 3-point range. Utah was 18-11 before Monday night's game at Miami.

Exum has played only 83 minutes for the Jazz this season, averaging 2.2 points in 11 games. The 24-year-old broke into the NBA with the Jazz after being the fifth overall pick in the 2014 draft, but he has been plagued by injuries -- including a torn ACL that wiped out his 2015-16 season -- and has averaged just 5.7 points in 215 career games (68 starts). The struggling Cavaliers, who were 8-21 before Monday's game against Atlanta and figure to shop other veteran players, will receive a 2022 second-round pick (via San Antonio) and a 2023 second-round (via Golden State), according to Wojnarowski.

Cleveland will also pick up salary relief in the swap, creating a $3.83 million trade exception and upping its projected salary cap space to more than $28 million for free agency, according to ESPN. --Field Level Media

