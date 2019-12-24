Left Menu
Flyers surge past Rangers for fourth straight win

  Updated: 24-12-2019 08:39 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Travis Sanheim scored two goals and added one assist while Kevin Hayes scored two goals to carry the host Philadelphia Flyers past the New York Rangers 5-1 on Monday. Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored one goal while James van Riemsdyk and Justin Braun had two assists apiece for the Flyers, who won their fourth in a row. Philadelphia scored five unanswered goals after falling behind 1-0.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 34 saves and improved to 11-1-2 at home. Jesper Fast scored the lone goal for the Rangers.

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist stopped 25 shots. The Rangers had a two-man advantage for 1:04 but couldn't capitalize as the Flyers killed off the penalties with 9:35 remaining in the first period.

Philadelphia had a pair of unsuccessful power plays as Lundqvist made a couple of stellar saves against Jakub Voracek and van Riemsdyk. New York went ahead 1-0 with a short-handed goal by Fast at 6:44 of the second. It was the Rangers' eighth short-handed goal of the season, and the opportunity was created following a turnover by Philadelphia's Ivan Provorov.

Lundqvist preserved the lead with a sprawling save on a shot by Morgan Frost at 9:24. The Flyers tied the game at 1 with only 1.7 seconds left in the second as Sanheim scored. Travis Konecny bothered Lundqvist just enough in front for the puck to squeak through. It was Sanheim's first goal in 16 games.

Hayes, who has a three-game points streak, fired a slap shot into the top corner of the net at 7:31 of the third period to put the Flyers ahead 2-1. New York's Mika Zibanejad nearly tied the game at 11:33, but Hart was able to clear the shot with his blocker.

Sanheim registered his second goal, and Hayes followed with his second at 17:15 for a commanding 4-1 lead. The Flyers extended their advantage to 5-1 with 57.1 seconds left when Aube-Kubel scored his first NHL goal in his 14th career game.

