Packers shut down Vikings, clinch NFC North title

Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 154 yards and scored two touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North title with a 23-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in Minneapolis. Jones ran for the go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter and later broke loose for a 56-yard touchdown run with 5:51 remaining. Jones has 16 rushing touchdowns, second-most in a single-season in Green Bay history behind Hall of Famer Jim Taylor's 19 in 1962.

Aaron Rodgers completed 26 of 40 passes for 216 yards and one interception for the Packers (12-3). Davante Adams caught 13 passes for 116 yards, his reception total falling one shy of Hall of Famer Don Hutson's franchise single-game mark, set in 1942. Za'Darius Smith recorded 3.5 sacks of Green Bay's five sacks. The Packers limited the Vikings to 139 total yards and seven first downs while finishing off a two-game season sweep of Minnesota.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins struggled, completing just 16 of 31 passes for 122 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Cousins is 0-9 in his career when starting on "Monday Night Football." The Vikings (10-5) clinched a wild-card spot Saturday when the Los Angeles Rams lost to the San Francisco 49ers. Minnesota will be the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

Vikings standout linebacker Eric Kendricks recovered two first-half fumbles before leaving in the second quarter with a left quadriceps injury. Minnesota also played without star running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder, chest) and his backup, Alexander Mattison (ankle). Green Bay had 383 total yards and 22 first downs while controlling the ball for 37 minutes, 32 seconds.

The Packers took their first lead with 2:03 remaining in the third quarter when Jones raced around the left end for a 12-yard score. Rodgers followed with a two-point conversion pass to Geronimo Allison to give Green Bay a 17-10 lead. Kevin King's interception and 39-yard return set up the points. Jones added the knockout blow about 11 minutes later when he started to the left side and received multiple good blocks and then cruised down the sideline to give Green Bay a 13-point lead with 5:51 remaining. Mason Crosby missed the extra point.

Minnesota led 10-9 at halftime despite being outgained 221-68. The Packers hurt themselves with three turnovers. The teams traded field goal in the first quarter before Cousins threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs at 13:33 left in the half. Crosby booted field goals of 33 and 19 later in the quarter to pull the Packers within one.

