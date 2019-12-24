Babar Azam claims career-best rankings after heroics against Sri Lanka
Pakistan batsman Babar Azam on Tuesday attained his career-best after making a notable jump of three spots to secure the sixth place in the latest International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test rankings. Azam, who has 767 points in the rankings, was on a sublime form during the Test series against Sri Lanka as he smashed two tons and one half-century during the series.
The hosts, Pakistan, won the two-match series by 1-0 as the first Test ended in a draw. India skipper Virat Kohli retained the top spot in the rankings with 928 points followed by Australia's Steve Smith (911) and New Zealand's Kane Williamson (864).
India's Ajinkyha Rahane dropped one spot and now sit on the seventh position in the rankings. (ANI)
