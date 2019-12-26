Left Menu
Development News Edition

Playoffs at stake as Titans rematch with Texans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tennessee
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 06:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 06:36 IST
Playoffs at stake as Titans rematch with Texans
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Tennessee Titans have become the NFL's version of a college basketball team that is always on the bubble as the year ends. For the third straight season, Tennessee faces a win-and-in scenario for an AFC wild-card spot in Week 17. This year, it will have to go on the road for its critical game, visiting the Houston Texans.

The Titans (8-7) control their situation entirely. Beat the Texans and they are in the playoffs, no questions asked. Lose to Houston, however, and they'll need a Baltimore victory over Pittsburgh and a loss by Indianapolis (at Jacksonville) to make the postseason field. Tennessee could have escaped the tension of a must-win game before the playoffs, but lost 24-21 two weeks ago at home to the Texans in a first-place showdown in the AFC South. Houston then clinched the division Saturday with a 23-20 win at Tampa Bay.

With that result in the books before their game against New Orleans -- and knowing that the game against the Saints meant nothing practically -- the Titans opted to rest running back Derrick Henry (hamstring). They led 14-0 in the first quarter but lost 38-28, although the Steelers' loss to the New York Jets improved Tennessee's playoff standing. Second-year coach Mike Vrabel says his team's preparation won't change just because of the game's importance, or the fact they're facing the Texans for the second time in 15 days.

"At this point in the season, you try to find the things you do well and continue to do them, and you add a little bit of wrinkles and make sure you're technically sound," Vrabel said. "You find a way to play with great effort and finish while not being at 100 percent, which is what most teams in the NFL are right now." Meanwhile, Houston (10-5) still has something at stake. If it wins and Kansas City loses at home to the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston can jump to the third seed for the AFC playoffs based on its regular-season win over the Chiefs in October.

The Texans will know before their game starts if they can move up or not, but coach Bill O'Brien has implied his team won't rest starters, even if there's nothing to gain from the game's outcome. "We know that we're in the playoffs, we know that Tennessee has to win to get into the playoffs, and we need to go out there and be ready to play this game to win," O'Brien said. "I think that's the most important thing this week."

Houston's defense could add a significant piece for its first playoff game. Its best player, end J.J. Watt, returned to practice this week. While he won't play Sunday, he seems to be on track to return to action barely two months after tearing a pectoral muscle in a Week 8 win over Oakland. Even if Watt isn't at full strength, his presence might improve a pass rush that hasn't been the same without Watt or the traded Jadeveon Clowney. The Texans' 31 sacks rank 25th in the NFL, and Watt's four in a half-season are more than any other teammate except Whitney Mercilus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

YEARENDER-Oxygen bar to fake rain: 10 ways India tried to beat its 'airpocalypse'

By Annie Banerji NEW DELHI, Dec 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From an oxygen bar to artificial rain, a number of initiatives and ideas were floated in 2019 to battle Indias pollution crisis.India is home to 15 of the 20 most polluted citi...

Cricket-New Zealand pacemen strike twice to leave Australia 67-2

New Zealands pacemen struck twice in the first session at the Boxing Day test on Thursday, removing both Australias openers to leave the home side at 67 for two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Recalled paceman Trent Boult grabbed the first...

If Cong wins Delhi, relief for electricity consumption up to 600 units: Subhash Chopra

In the run-up to Assembly polls scheduled early next year, Delhi Congress unit chief Subhash Chopra on Wednesday announced that if his party comes to power then it will give relief to people consuming up to 600 units of electricity. You Arv...

Shamli: Armed robbers loot material worth lakhs from transformer at power station

Unidentified armed robbers dismantled a transformer installed at a power station here and looted valuable material worth an estimated Rs 8 lakh. The armed robbers arrived at the Power Station on a mini truck and held hostage the staff which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019