Steve Smith becomes tenth highest-scorer for Australia in Tests

Steve Smith on Thursday became the tenth highest scorer for Australia in the longest format of the game.

  • Updated: 26-12-2019 11:52 IST
  • Created: 26-12-2019 11:52 IST
Australia batsman Steve Smith in action against New Zealand (Photo/ cricket.com.au Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Steve Smith on Thursday became the tenth highest scorer for Australia in the longest format of the game. He achieved the feat in the ongoing Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand.

Smith, who is currently unbeaten at the score of 72, surpassed Greg Chappell to become the tenth highest scorer for the team. Chappell had 7,110 runs to his credit, while Smith currently has 7,138 runs.

Former skipper Ricky Ponting is the leading run-scorer for Australia as he has 13,378 runs to his name. He is followed by Allan Border, Steve Waugh, and Michael Clarke. Smith is currently the number two ranked batter in the ICC Test batsmen rankings and is only behind India's skipper Virat Kohli.

Overall, India's Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for scoring the most number of runs in the longest format of the game after registering 15,921 runs from 200 Tests. This year, Smith has managed to score 938 runs so far and is only behind team-mate Marnus Labuschagne.

While filing this report, Australia had reached a score of 219/4. Smith is currently unbeaten at 68. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

