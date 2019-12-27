Left Menu
Cardinals QB Murray remains limited, status uncertain

  • Reuters
  Arizona
  27-12-2019
Image Credit: Flickr

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray was officially limited at Thursday's practice, giving him a chance to suit up in Sunday's season finale at the Los Angeles Rams. Murray, who tweaked a hamstring at Seattle last week, was also listed as limited on Wednesday, but that was an estimated injury report, as the team did not formally practice on Christmas Day.

During the open portion of Thursday's practice, Murray took part in most but not all of the drills. He said earlier this week he hopes to play, but adding, "I'm not dying over it." "I think any competitor wants to play a game, especially being my rookie season, being the last one, having that bad taste in my mouth from that last game," Murray said.

Murray, the No. 1 overall pick last April, has started all 15 games in his rookie season, getting relieved last week by Brett Hundley after pulling his hamstring. He has already set Cardinals rookie records for completion percentage (64.6), passing yards (3,397) and touchdowns (18) while adding 91 carries for 544 yards and four scores on the ground. The Rams handed the Cardinals perhaps their worst loss of the season in Week 13, winning 34-7 while holding Murray to 163 yards passing and an interception.

Also limited on Thursday was outside linebacker and NFL sack leader Chandler Jones, who has a thumb issue. Jones had his second four-sack game of the season last week in Seattle and has a career-high 19 sacks, which is 3.5 shy of tying Michael Strahan's single-season NFL record. He has at least half a sack in seven consecutive games and 13 of 15 this season.

Jones is 2.5 sacks clear of Tampa Bay's Shaquil Barrett for the NFL lead. He also led the NFL in sacks in 2017.

