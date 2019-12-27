Left Menu
Robert Firmino scored a brace as Liverpool defeated Leicester City 4-0 in the ongoing Premier League here at the King Power Stadium on Thursday (local time).

Premier League: Liverpool defeat Leicester City to consolidate position at top
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Leicester with Jordan Henderson and Andrew Robertson. Image Credit: ANI

Robert Firmino scored a brace as Liverpool defeated Leicester City 4-0 in the ongoing Premier League here at the King Power Stadium on Thursday (local time). With this win, the side has consolidated their position at the top. The team currently has 52 points from 18 matches and is 13 points ahead of the second-placed club Leicester.

The Reds dominated the bulk of ball possession and their efforts finally paid off in the 31st minute as Firmino registered the first goal for the side. No other goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, Liverpool went into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, three more goals were registered by the Reds. First, in the 71st minute, James Milner converted a penalty. Then Firmino managed to score his second goal in the 74th minute. And to put the final nail in the coffin, Trent Alexander-Arnold scored in the 78th minute, to give the side a four-goal cushion.

In another match, Manchester United triumphed over Newcastle United 4-1. While the fourth-placed Chelsea had to face an embarrassing 0-2 defeat at the hands of Southampton. Liverpool will next take on Wolves on Sunday, December 29. (ANI)

