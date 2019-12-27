Left Menu
Development News Edition

Felt like I was playing my debut match: Quinton de Kock

After playing a 95-run knock against England on the first day of the first Test, South Africa's Quinton De Kock said it felt like he was playing his debut game all over again.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Centurion
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 09:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 09:31 IST
Felt like I was playing my debut match: Quinton de Kock
South Africa's Quinton de Kock in action against England . Image Credit: ANI

After playing a 95-run knock against England on the first day of the first Test, South Africa's Quinton De Kock said it felt like he was playing his debut game all over again. Prior to the series against England, South Africa made quite a few changes to their backroom staff. Firstly, former skipper, Graeme Smith was appointed as Interim Director of Cricket. Mark Boucher has been given the role of coaching the side, while former all-rounder Jacques Kallis was roped in as batting consultant.

"I said to Bouch the other day, it felt like I was playing my debut all over again. There have been a lot of changes and a lot of things have happened. As a team we want to turn things around," sport24.co.za quoted De Kock as saying. "There has been a lot of talk and a lot of things done off the field when it comes to practices and that stuff. I felt re-energised getting into the series with all the changes and now that there is structure. I think the guys are very happy at the moment and hopefully, it goes well for us," he added.

De Kock came into bat with South Africa at 111/4, and he quickly took the game to the opposition as he hammered England bowler for regular boundaries. "I was not trying to go at whatever strike rate I was going at. I was just trying to get myself in good positions and show some intent. Whether I was scoring runs or not I just wanted to make sure I was getting my head in the game and compete out there. When I started finding rhythm it started happening," De Kock said.

De Kock was finally sent back to the pavilion by Sam Curran in the 72nd over. South Africa ended the day at 277/9 with Vernon Philander unbeaten at 28.

The hosts are currently at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. They were defeated 0-3 by India earlier this year. The side also failed to reach the semi-finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

India U-19 team beats SA by 9 wickets in first youth ODI

India under-19 team produced an impressive all-round performance to begin its tour of South Africa with a comfortable nine-wicket win in the first Youth ODI at the Buffalo Park here. Batting first, South Africa Under-19 team folded for 187 ...

Kings G Fox (back spasms), F Bagley (foot) exit game

Sacramento Kings point guard DeAaron Fox departed Thursday nights game with the Minnesota Timberwolves due to back spasms and was ruled out. Sacramento also lost forward Marvin Bagley III to a left foot injury late in the third quarter. Bag...

UP: Minor girl gang-raped, case registered

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three people in a village in Etah districts Jaithara area in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. Police said one accused has been arrested and others are absconding.One accused has been arrested ...

UPDATE 1-New Turkish electric car project investment seen at $3.7 bln

Turkeys new domestic electric car project will have a fixed investment of 22 billion lira 3.7 billion over a period of 13 years, with an annual production capacity of 175,000 vehicles, the Official Gazette said on Friday.The project, launch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019