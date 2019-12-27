Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return: reports

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 09:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 09:31 IST
Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return: reports
Image Credit: Flickr

Sweden star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reached agreement to join AC Milan on an initial six-month contract, according to multiple reports in Italy on Thursday. Ibrahimovic has accepted Milan's proposal and is ready to sign a deal to return to the former European giants within the next two days, Gazzetta Dello Sport and Sky Sports Italia reported.

Ibrahimovic will reportedly sign a six-month contract worth about three million euros ($3.3 million) with a renewal option for another year, linked to certain conditions such as goals and appearances. The 38-year-old striker confirmed his departure from Los Angeles Galaxy last month following the club's elimination from the Major League Soccer playoffs.

The Swede should be available to coach Stefano Pioli as early as December 30, the date of the resumption of training at Milanello. AC Milan are reeling after a 5-0 thrashing against Atalanta last weekend, their worst defeat in 21 years, and are struggling 11th in the Serie A table.

The team's first game after the winter break will be at home against Sampdoria on January 6. It is hoped that Ibrahimovic will bring some leadership and a winning mentality to the locker room.

Milan club manager Zvonimir Boban, a former midfield great with the club, slammed "an embarrassing performance" against Atalanta. "We will have to wake up and react. It will not be a good Christmas," said the Croatian.

Ibrahimovic played for two seasons between 2010 and 2012 with AC Milan, helping them to their last Serie A title, and scoring 42 goals in 61 league appearances. He also won three league titles with Inter Milan, and two with Juventus, which were both revoked following the 'Calciopoli' match-fixing scandal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

India U-19 team beats SA by 9 wickets in first youth ODI

India under-19 team produced an impressive all-round performance to begin its tour of South Africa with a comfortable nine-wicket win in the first Youth ODI at the Buffalo Park here. Batting first, South Africa Under-19 team folded for 187 ...

Kings G Fox (back spasms), F Bagley (foot) exit game

Sacramento Kings point guard DeAaron Fox departed Thursday nights game with the Minnesota Timberwolves due to back spasms and was ruled out. Sacramento also lost forward Marvin Bagley III to a left foot injury late in the third quarter. Bag...

UP: Minor girl gang-raped, case registered

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three people in a village in Etah districts Jaithara area in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. Police said one accused has been arrested and others are absconding.One accused has been arrested ...

UPDATE 1-New Turkish electric car project investment seen at $3.7 bln

Turkeys new domestic electric car project will have a fixed investment of 22 billion lira 3.7 billion over a period of 13 years, with an annual production capacity of 175,000 vehicles, the Official Gazette said on Friday.The project, launch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019