Cricket-Australia bowled out for 467 in Boxing Day test
New Zealand bowled Australia out for 467 in their first innings after tea on day two of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.
Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 114, with Neil Wagner leading the New Zealand bowling with innings figures of 4-83.
Australia lead the three-test series 1-0 after winning the opener in Perth by 296 runs.
