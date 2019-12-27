Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Cricket-New Zealand wobble after Head century puts Australia in command

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 13:27 IST
UPDATE 2-Cricket-New Zealand wobble after Head century puts Australia in command

Australia's pacemen struck twice to leave New Zealand vulnerable at 44 for two on day two of the Boxing Day test after Travis Head scored a sparkling century to put the hosts firmly in command. Tom Latham was nine not out with Ross Taylor on two, and New Zealand facing a mountain to climb to reel in Australia's first innings total of 467.

The tourists' opening woes continued, with Jeet Raval's replacement Tom Blundell out for 15 edging a Pat Cummins delivery to wicketkeeper-captain Tim Paine. The huge contingent of New Zealand fans in a crowd of 60,000 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground were soon groaning again when captain Kane Williamson top-edged a pull-shot to be caught by Paine for nine.

Under pressure to cement his place in Australia's middle order, South Australian scrapper Head completed his second test ton after tea and celebrated with emotion on a sun-drenched afternoon. He was eventually dismissed for 114, smashing spin-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner straight to cover when looking for quick runs late in Australia's innings.

Head scored 56 in his first innings in the series-opener in Perth but was disappointed to give up his wicket with a loose drive off paceman Tim Southee. "Last week I threw it away a little bit and then was really disappointed with that," he said. "So it's nice (to) get another opportunity."

Head combined with captain Tim Paine in a 150-run partnership that all but crushed New Zealand's hopes of forging a series-leveling victory after their 296-run loss in the pink ball test in Perth. Their sixth-wicket stand was ended soon after tea when the tireless Neil Wagner trapped Paine lbw for 79, denying the Tasmanian skipper a maiden test hundred.

Kane Williamson's bowlers mopped up the tail for the cost of only 34 runs but the damage was already done. New Zealand managed only one wicket from the first two sessions on Friday, placing Williamson's decision to send Australia in to bat upon winning the toss under an even harsher light.

After Australia resumed in the morning on 257 for four, paceman Wagner denied Steve Smith his first century of the home summer, dismissing the master batsman for 85 with a short ball for the third time in the series. Smith was out parrying at a bouncer that pinged off the shoulder of his bat before being plucked out of the air with one hand by a leaping Henry Nicholls in the gully.

That was as good as it got for the Black Caps who were soon on the back foot as Head and Paine counter-attacked with vigour. The pair marched off unbeaten at tea, having survived the whole middle session and pushed Australia to 431 for five.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Russia, China, Iran start joint naval drills in Indian Ocean

Iran, China and Russia began joint naval drills on Friday in the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman, in what Moscow said was an unprecedented exercise in naval cooperation and training.Waters around Iran have become a focus for international ten...

15 killed, dozens injured as plane crashes in Kazakhstan

At least 15 people died and dozens were injured on Friday when a passenger plane carrying 100 people crashed shortly after takeoff from Kazakhstans largest city and slammed into a house, state media reported.The Fokker 100 Bek Air plane dis...

Massive traffic snarl on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Heavy traffic jams were witnessed on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Nagotra toll post on Friday as authorities did not allow fresh kashmir-bound traffic due to bad weather, triggering protests by drivers. Everybody is informed that ...

Gay Jesus Netflix special creators attacked with Molotov cocktails in Brazil

Brazilian comedy troupe Porta dos Fundos, who is behind controversial Netflix gay Jesus Christmas Special The First Temptation of Christ, was hit by a Molotov cocktail attack in Rio de Janeiro. Two petrol bombs were thrown at the headquarte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019