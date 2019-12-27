Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mary Kom vs Nikhat Zareen in finals of trials for Olympic Qualifiers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 18:19 IST
Mary Kom vs Nikhat Zareen in finals of trials for Olympic Qualifiers

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen will clash in the 51kg category finals of the women's boxing trials for next year's Olympic Qualifiers after claiming unanimous victories in their respective first-round bouts here on Friday. Former junior world champion Zareen defeated reigning national champion Jyoti Gulia, while multiple-time Asian champion Mary Kom got the better of Ritu Grewal. The two-day competition will end on Saturday after the finals.

Zareen had kicked up a storm a few weeks ago by demanding a trial against iconic six-time world champion M C Mary Kom after the Boxing Federation of India's flip-flop on the selection policy for the Olympic Qualifiers. Mary Kom had maintained that she would abide by the selection policy laid down by the BFI, which ultimately decided to have trials.

This was after BFI President Ajay Singh triggered the storm by announcing at a felicitation ceremony that Mary Kom would be selected for the Olympic qualifiers without any trial due to her consistent international performances. An irate Zareen then demanded a "fair chance" against the celebrated Manipuri, who is also a Rajya Sabha member.

In other trial bouts on Friday, world youth gold-medallist Sakshi Chaudhary defeated Asian silver-winner Manisha Maun in the 57kg category, while former national champion Simranjit Kaur got the better Pavitra in the 60kg opener. Former world champion veteran L Sarita Devi will be Kaur's opponent in the final. Sarita got the better of former youth world champion Shashi Chopra in her preliminary bout.

Former world silver-medallist Sonia Lather will face Sakshi in the 57kg final after defeating Sonia Chahal. In the 75kg category, former Asian Games bronze-medallist Pooja Rani defeated Indraja to make the finals.

The Olympic qualifiers are scheduled to be held in China next year from February 3 to 14. All five categories in women's boxing are being decided by trials as none in the 51kg, 57kg, 60kg, 69kg, and 75kg divisions managed to make the finals of the world championships.

The two-day trials for men will be held in Bellary, Karnataka starting Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi in line for full points after Ishant's match-haul of 8 wickets

Ishant Sharma was a picture of commitment while leading the injury-ridden Delhi attack with an eight-wicket match haul to all but ensure an outright victory against Hyderabad on the third day of the Ranji Trophy group A encounter here on Fr...

Coast Guard: Tour helicopter carrying 7 missing in Hawaii

A tour helicopter with seven people aboard has gone missing in Hawaii evening, the US Coast Guard said. The owner of the helicopter contacted the Coast Guard about 45 minutes after the aircraft was due back from a tour of Kauais N Pali Coas...

VHP's 3 day central committee meeting begins in Mangaluru

The three-day central committee meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP started at Sangh Niketan Sabhagar in Mangaluru on Friday. The meeting began with the lighting of the lamp by Vishwaprasannateerthji Maharaj, Dharmadhikari Virendraji H...

Tata Motors partners Prakriti E-Mobility to deploy 500 Tigor EVs in New Delhi

Tata Motors on Friday said it has partnered app-based taxi service provider Prakriti E-Mobility to deploy 500 Tigor electric vehicles EVs in the national capital. The first batch of over 160 Tigor EVs is expected to hit the road by January ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019