Reuters People News Summary

  • Updated: 27-12-2019 18:26 IST
  • Created: 27-12-2019 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Skier Vonn gives engagement ring to hockey star Subban and he says 'yes!'

Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn believes women aren't the only ones who should get engagement rings. So on Christmas Day she gave one to boyfriend P.K. Subban, the Canadian-born New Jersey Devils defenseman. "On our 2 year anniversary, in a 'non traditional' move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes!" Vonn posted on Twitter. "Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!" Britain's Prince Andrew skips Christmas Day walk after royals' 'bumpy' year

Britain's Prince Andrew skipped the royals' traditional Christmas Day walk to church after what his mother Queen Elizabeth said in her seasonal address had been a "bumpy" year. Andrew has kept a low profile since stepping down from royal duties last month amid outrage over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Britain's Queen struck by youth climate activism

Britain's Queen Elizabeth said in her Christmas message on Wednesday that she was impressed by young people's dynamism towards fighting environmental destruction. "The challenges many people face today may be different to those once faced by my generation," said the 93-year-old monarch, who was a teenager during World War Two. Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to 'call on your friends in Australia'

Australian popstar Kylie Minogue has invited weary Britons to forget politics and "call on your friends in Australia" in a tourism campaign launched in Britain on Christmas Day. Britain, which is responsible for the fourth largest number of tourists to Australia, has had a tumultuous political year with deep rancor over Brexit and its first December election in almost a century. Pope defends migrants, calls for peace in Christmas message

Pope Francis urged the world to let the light of Christmas pierce the "darkness in human hearts" that leads to religious persecution, social injustice, armed conflicts and fear of migrants. In his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) Christmas Day message, the 83-year-old pope called for peace in the Holy Land, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Venezuela, Ukraine and several African countries caught up in conflicts.

