Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Cricket-England reduced to 157-6 at tea as they trail S.Africa

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 18:27 IST
UPDATE 1-Cricket-England reduced to 157-6 at tea as they trail S.Africa

South Africa’s new pacemen Anrich Nortje and Dwaine Pretorius took three quick wickets to reduce England to 157-6 at tea as the home side wrestled back the momentum on the second day of the first test at Centurion Park on Friday. Nortje bowled Jonny Bairstow for one and had Ben Stokes caught behind soon after, following Pretorius' initial breakthrough just when England were looking to gain the upper hand in a game of see-sawing fortunes.

Joe Denly, who made 50, and Stokes had put on 72 runs for the fourth wicket and seen England settle in after they lost captain Joe Root not long after lunch. But South Africa fought back with three wickets in the space of 17 balls, leaving England still 127 runs behind the hosts' first innings total of 284.

Jos Buttler (6) and Sam Curran (7) were not out at tea. Root went in the third over of the second session, bringing Stokes to the crease, where he showed no ill effects from the dehydration that kept him off the field for part of the first day.

He hammered some lusty blows, including two successive sixes, allowing Denly, at the other end, to progress to a sixth test half century. Denly, who was dropped in the slips before scoring and took 28 balls to get off the mark, made 50 off 108 balls before falling to the tiniest tickle as Pretorius grabbed a maiden test wicket but only after South Africa had asked for a review.

Then followed only a second test wicket for Nortje, playing in his third test, as he castled Bairstow and in his next over had Stokes caught behind for 35. It was the fifth catch of the innings for wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, who had caught Joe Burns and Dom Sibley in the first session before England reached 60-2 at lunch.

South Africa resumed overnight at 277-9, adding seven runs to their tally but lasting just 11 balls. (Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Islamic State says it beheaded Christian captives in Nigeria

Islamic State released a video purporting to show its militants beheading 10 Christian men in Nigeria, saying it was part of a campaign to avenge the deaths of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and its spokesman.The militant group posted the ...

TV journalists attacked by miscraeants in Amaravati

TV journalists attacked by miscraeants in Amaravati Amaravati, Dec 27 PTI Unidentified miscreants on Friday beat up journalists, including a woman, of different Telugu television news channels near the site where farmers had been agi...

Discrimination with Kaneria shows real face of Pakistan: Gambhir

Former India opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday said Pakistani cricketer Danish Kanerias remark that he was mistreated by a few teammates for being a Hindu showed the real face of the neighbouring country. Gambhir said Kaneria has p...

Delhi Metro Museum turns 11, exhibition launched on suicide prevention campaign

The museum of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation at Patel Chowk station on Friday turned 11 and host of activities were held at the venue, officials said. An exhibition themed on suicide prevention campaign Nevergiveup was also inaugurated on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019