Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Saints bring WR Brown in for workout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 21:26 IST
Reports: Saints bring WR Brown in for workout
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown sparked media attention Friday morning after posting a picture of a tryout waiver for the New Orleans Saints with the message "back to business" on his personal Instagram account. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news and multiple outlets have since confirmed that Brown is in New Orleans, where the Saints are "doing their due diligence."

Brown, 31, has been out of the league since September following his release by the New England Patriots after a lawsuit citing sexual abuse allegations was filed. The league has spoken with Brown as part of its investigation into those allegations, but there has been no disciplinary action as of yet. While the seven-time Pro-Bowler is not currently on the Commissioner's Exempt list, the NFL did state earlier this season that, "If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation." That means Brown would not see the field until the matter had been cleared up.

Brown, who spent his first nine seasons in the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers, had a much-publicized 2019 campaign that included just one football game. After signing with the Oakland Raiders in March, the embattled veteran didn't make it to Week 1 with the squad. The Patriots signed him after he was granted a release from the Raiders, but Brown played only one game with the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 2 before being released following the abuse allegations.

In 10 NFL seasons, Brown has 841 catches for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns. Schefter also reported Friday that along with Brown, the Saints are working out a group of players that includes former Washington Redskins wideout Maurice Harris, as head coach Sean Payton is keen to compile an updated receivers list for the playoffs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

Israel's Netanyahu shores up base but obstacles remain

Jerusalem, Dec 27 AP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shored up his base with a landslide primary victory announced early Friday, but he will need a big win in national elections in March if he hopes to stay in office and gain immu...

Lalu Prasads family drama touches a new low

The marital dispute between Lalu Prasads elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Roy touched a new low on Friday with her father, RJD MLA Chandrika Roy refusing to allow unloading of vehicles laden with her personal belongings for fear tha...

UPDATE 1-Zambia's energy regulator allows state power utility to hike prices

Zambias state power firm Zesco will increase the price of electricity by an average 113 for all customers from next month as the African nation seeks to attract investment into power generation, the energy regulator said on Friday.Zambias E...

Former CM Akhilesh Yadav meets Guv over law, order situation

Amid the uproar of over Citizenship Amendment Act in Uttar Pradesh, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav along with other Samajwadi Party SP leaders met UP governor Anandiben Patel and apprised her about the law and order situation in the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019