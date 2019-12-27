Soccer-AC Milan sign striker Ibrahimovic on six-month deal - club statement

AC Milan have signed Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer until the end of the season, the Serie A club announced on Friday.

Ibrahimovic, who last played for MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy this year, returns to Milan where he helped the club win their last league title in 2010-11 and scored 56 goals in 85 games in two seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.