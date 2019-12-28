Cricket-Australia bowl New Zealand out for 148
New Zealand were bowled out for 148 in reply to Australia's first innings 467 before tea on day three of the Boxing Day test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. The tourists were dismissed 120 runs short of avoiding the follow-on but Australia captain Tim Paine sent his team in to bat again.
Paceman Pat Cummins led the Australian bowling with innings figures of 5-28. Opener Tom Latham top-scored for New Zealand with 50.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
- Australia
- Tim Paine
- Pat Cummins
- Tom Latham
- Melbourne Cricket Ground
ALSO READ
New Zealand to return soon for two bodies remaining on volcanic island - Australian minister
UPDATE 5-New Zealand recovers six bodies from volcanic island in high-risk mission
UPDATE 6-New Zealand recovers six bodies from volcanic island in high-risk mission
Australia, NZ joint bid to bring FIFA Women’s World Cup to Hemisphere
Soccer-Australia, N.Zealand launch joint bid for 2023 women's World Cup