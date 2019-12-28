Left Menu
NHL roundup: Halak, Bruins blank Sabres

  • Reuters
  • California
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 12:29 IST
  • Created: 28-12-2019 12:22 IST
NHL roundup: Halak, Bruins blank Sabres
Patrice Bergeron recorded his third straight two-goal game, and Jaroslav Halak made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season, as the Boston Bruins ended the Buffalo Sabres' five-game home winning streak with a 3-0 win on Friday night. Brandon Carlo added an empty-net goal, Brad Marchand had three assists and David Pastrnak recorded two helpers for the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins, who are 3-0-3 over the past six games. Bergeron's 16th and 17th goals helped Boston to a fourth consecutive victory over the Sabres, and his team improved to 10-1-1 over its past 12 visits to Buffalo.

It's the first time in Bergeron's career that he's scored at least two goals in three consecutive contests. Pastrnak, meanwhile, has eight assists over the last five, while Marchand has posted 14 assists during his nine-game point streak on the road. Blues 5, Jets 4 (OT)

David Perron converted an overtime breakaway to lift visiting St. Louis past Winnipeg. Tyler Bozak scored twice, and the Blues won their seventh consecutive game. Justin Faulk and Alex Pietrangelo also scored, Jaden Schwartz earned three assists, and Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots for St. Louis.

Kyle Connor scored twice for the Jets, who lost for the fifth time in seven games. Blake Wheeler and Gabriel Bourque also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves. Capitals 2, Blue Jackets 1 (OT)

T.J. Oshie scored a power-play goal 3:13 into overtime to lead Washington to a comeback win over visiting Columbus. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo made the initial save on Nicklas Backstrom's shot, but Oshie -- camped on the far post -- potted the rebound for the winner. Carl Hagelin contributed his first goal of the season, and Washington beat Columbus for the first time in three meetings this month.

Rookie Jakob Lilja tallied his first NHL goal, and rookie Ryan MacInnis collected his first career point for the Blue Jackets, who lost for the first time in six games but stretched their point streak to nine games (6-0-3). Maple Leafs 5, Devils 4 (OT)

William Nylander was credited with the winning goal 2:38 into overtime for Toronto, which prevailed in Newark, N.J., for its sixth consecutive victory. The deciding goal was an own goal for the Devils. Nylander's shot into the crease bounced away from goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, but New Jersey defenseman Damon Severson didn't realize how close he was to the net, and his attempt at a backhanded pass into the boards instead trickled past Blackwood.

Zack Hyman, Ilya Mikheyev, Kasperi Kapanen and John Tavares also scored for the Maple Leafs. Goalie Michael Hutchinson made 24 saves. Nico Hischier, Nikita Gusev, Kyle Palmieri, and Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils, who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Blackwood recorded 32 saves. Kings 3, Sharks 2 (OT)

Jeff Carter scored 91 seconds into overtime to cap a three-point game as Los Angeles erased a two-goal, third-period deficit to defeat host San Jose. The Sharks have lost four straight, and they have just one win in their past 11 games (1-8-2). Goaltender Jack Campbell made 22 saves for the Kings, who trailed 2-0 until Martin Frk, just promoted from the AHL on Thursday, scored twice in the third period.

Erik Karlsson and Joe Thornton scored second-period goals to give the Sharks the lead. Thornton's assist on Karlsson's goal was the 1,078th of his career, leaving him one shy of Adam Oates for seventh on the NHL's all-time list. Ducks 4, Golden Knights 3

Ryan Getzlaf took a stick to the face in the second period, and the ensuing double-minor penalty helped power Anaheim past visiting Vegas. Adam Henrique scored on an immediate two-man advantage, Cam Fowler added another power-play goal, and Max Comtois soon found the net as the Ducks scored three times in a span of 97 seconds. Devin Shore scored an insurance goal midway through the third period, and goalie John Gibson made 26 saves as the Ducks returned from a rough East Coast road trip, where they went 1-3-0, to earn the victory in their first home game in almost two weeks.

Nate Schmidt scored two goals, Jonathan Marchessault added a goal, and Malcolm Subban made 14 saves for the Golden Knights, who fell for the third time in their past four contests (0-2-1). Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3

Mika Zibanejad scored two power-play goals, and host New York scored three times in the second period while beating Carolina for the third time in three meetings this season. Zibanejad added an assist, and Chris Kreider had a goal and also assisted on Zibanejad's first goal. Artemi Panarin scored his team-leading 21st goal for the Rangers and added two assists. Ryan Strome recorded an insurance goal, and Henrik Lundqvist made 39 saves.

Lucas Wallmark scored in the first period, Brett Pesce tallied late in the second, and Sebastian Aho scored early in the third for the Hurricanes. Carolina lost its third straight game following a seven-game points streak (6-0-1). James Reimer finished with 19 saves. Penguins 5, Predators 2

Five players scored for visiting Pittsburgh, which roared out of the NHL's holiday break with a big victory over Nashville. Juuso Riikola had a goal and an assist, and Dominik Simon, Alex Galchenyuk, Teddy Blueger, and Bryan Rust also scored. Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry made 30 saves to win his fifth straight start and earn his 11th victory in his past 13 outings. Pittsburgh won its second in a row and eighth in 10 games.

Craig Smith and Viktor Arvidsson scored for the Predators, who had won two straight. Pekka Rinna allowed three goals on six shots before being replaced by Jusse Saros, who made 17 saves. Blackhawks 5, Islanders 2

Dennis Gilbert scored his first NHL goal, and Chicago pulled away for a win over visiting New York. Dominik Kubalik, Alex DeBrincat, Jonathan Toews and Matthew Highmore also scored for Chicago, which bounced back from a 7-1 defeat against the New Jersey Devils in its previous home game. Dylan Strome and Duncan Keith had two assists apiece.

Ross Johnston and Casey Cizikas scored for the Islanders, who are winless in their past three contests. Wild 6, Avalanche 4

Victor Rask scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Suter also scored in the third, and Minnesota beat Colorado in Denver. Carson Soucy, Eric Staal, and Brad Hunt also had goals, Zach Parise and Kevin Fiala each had two assists, and Devan Dubnyk stopped 40 shots for the Wild.

Matt Calvert had two goals, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog also scored, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had two assists for the Avalanche. Pavel Francouz made 27 saves. Flames 5, Oilers 1

Andrew Mangiapane scored 11 seconds into the game and produced the first two-assist contest of his career, leading Calgary to a win over host Edmonton in the first of five meetings between the Alberta rivals this season. Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm, and Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary, and Lindholm registered an assist. TJ Brodie notched two assists, and Flames goalie David Rittich stopped 28 shots.

Connor McDavid had the lone goal for the Oilers, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Mikko Koskinen was pulled after allowing four goals on 24 shots. Mike Smith, who played two years in Calgary before moving to Edmonton in the offseason, saved six of the seven shots he faced.

