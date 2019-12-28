Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Finger injury rules Markram out of test series v England

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 12:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 12:40 IST
Cricket-Finger injury rules Markram out of test series v England

South Africa opener Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the rest of the series against England after fracturing a finger in the first test on Friday.

He will require surgery and is to be sidelined for six weeks, Cricket South Africa said on Saturday ahead of the third day's play. "Aiden sustained a fracture affecting the distal joint of his left ring finger," said CSA chief medical officer Shuaib Manjra.

"After consulting with a number of hand specialists yesterday we arrived at a decision that the best outcome would be achieved through surgical reduction and fixation. "This would mean him, unfortunately, missing the rest of the series against England."

Markram had only just recovered from a broken wrist, sustained when he thumped the changing room wall after being dismissed for a pair of ducks in the second test in India in October. The 25-year-old scored 20 in South Africa's first innings of 284 against England at Centurion Park and was out after just five balls of their second innings, trapped leg before wicket by James Anderson for two on Friday.

He has made 20 test appearances for South Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Saptashrungi Trust bars entry of devotees into temple sanctum

Starting next month, devotees visiting the famous hilltop temple of Saptashrungi goddess in Nashik district of Maharashtra will not be allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum, except during puja and aarti, its trust has said. Shree Saptashr...

Delhi: Four flights diverted, 24 trains delayed due to low visibility

Four flights have been diverted due to low visibility at Indira Gandhi International IGI Airport in New Delhi on Friday. At present, flights are operating under the CAT III-B instrument landing system conditions at the Delhi airport.Latest ...

Ovechkin opts out of All-Star Game again

For the second year in a row, Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin will skip the NHL All-Star Game. The decision means he will receive a one-game suspension either right before or right after the All-Star break, the same punishment h...

Former Union min MA Fatmi seeks judicial probe into violence during anti-CAA protests in country

Senior RJD leader and former Union minister M A Fatmi on Saturday sought a Supreme court-monitored probe into the recent violence at Jamia Millia, AMU and other parts of the country where several lives were lost during protests against the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019