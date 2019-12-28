Cricket-Finger injury rules Markram out of test series v England

South Africa opener Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the rest of the series against England after fracturing a finger in the first test on Friday.

He will require surgery and is to be sidelined for six weeks, Cricket South Africa said on Saturday ahead of the third day's play. "Aiden sustained a fracture affecting the distal joint of his left ring finger," said CSA chief medical officer Shuaib Manjra.

"After consulting with a number of hand specialists yesterday we arrived at a decision that the best outcome would be achieved through surgical reduction and fixation. "This would mean him, unfortunately, missing the rest of the series against England."

Markram had only just recovered from a broken wrist, sustained when he thumped the changing room wall after being dismissed for a pair of ducks in the second test in India in October. The 25-year-old scored 20 in South Africa's first innings of 284 against England at Centurion Park and was out after just five balls of their second innings, trapped leg before wicket by James Anderson for two on Friday.

He has made 20 test appearances for South Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.