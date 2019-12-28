Australia 2nd innings Score
Australia 2nd innings: David Warner c Blundell b Wagner 38
Joe Burns c Watling b Santner 35 Marnus Labuschagne run out 19
Smith Smith c Southee b Wagner 7 Matthew Wade not out 15
Travis Head not out 12 Extras: (lb-4, b-4, w-2, nb-1) 11
Total: (four wickets in 45 overs) 137 Fall of wickets: 1-62, 2-100, 3-110, 4-110
Bowling: Boult 9-0-30-0, Southee 10-3-24-0, de Grandhomme 5-0-14-0, Wagner 13-1-39-2, Santner 8-0-22-1.
