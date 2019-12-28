Left Menu
Penguins F Hornqvist returns after monthlong layoff

  28-12-2019
The Pittsburgh Penguins activated forward Patric Hornqvist prior to Saturday night's home game against his former team, the Nashville Predators. Hornqvist, 32, has missed the past 10 games with a lower-body injury. He has not played since Nov. 30.

Hornqvist has six goals and five assists in 20 games this season. He has 459 points (227 goals, 232 assists) in 738 career games with Nashville (2008-14) and Pittsburgh. Since joining the Penguins before the 2014-15 season, the two-time Stanley Cup winner has registered five points (three goals, two assists) in nine regular-season games against the Predators.

In a corresponding move, Pittsburgh re-assigned forward Thomas Di Pauli to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. --Field Level Media

