Hornets G Rozier fined $25K after premature celebration

  Updated: 29-12-2019 06:41 IST
  Created: 29-12-2019 06:38 IST
Rozier apparently thought the Hornets had won the game, but Graham had merely tied the game at 94 to send it into overtime. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier was fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing a ball into the stands, the league announced on Saturday. The punishment added to the in-game admonishment for Rozier's premature celebration of a game-tying layup by teammate Devonte' Graham in the final seconds of Charlotte's game against Oklahoma City on Friday. Rozier apparently thought the Hornets had won the game, but Graham had merely tied the game at 94 to send it into overtime.

Rozier's toss earned him a technical foul, with the foul shot taken and made by Thunder guard Chris Paul before the tip-off of the extra session. The Thunder went on to win 104-102. "I've never had that happen before," Oklahoma City head coach Billy Donovan said of beginning the overtime period with a lead. "I guess it's better than having it at the end of regulation, right, because we all probably would have been going home after that. That's never happened before."

Rozier scored a team-high 26 points in defeat, and the 25-year-old is averaging a career-best 17.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game in his first season in Charlotte. He played his first four seasons in Boston, with the Celtics dealing him to the Hornets in a sign-and-trade move over the summer.

