Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stepped in to stop religious discrimination against Kaneria by 'one or two' players: Akhtar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 17:46 IST
Stepped in to stop religious discrimination against Kaneria by 'one or two' players: Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said he stepped in to stop discrimination based on religion against Danish Kaneria, who was targeted by "one or two" team-mates because he is a Hindu. Akhtar on Thursday had claimed that Kaneria faced discrimination at the hands of a few Pakistani players, who were reluctant to even eat with him.

Kaneria supported Akhtar's claim, saying there were a "few players" who targeted him for being a Hindu during his time with the national team but never felt the urge or the pressure to change his religion. "We, as a society, should realize that this should be nipped in the bud. I am a product of this society and I did that. I had told them (the players) I will throw you out if you talk like this (about Kaneria's faith). Because this is not our culture," Akhtar said in his Youtube channel on Saturday night.

"There is an unwritten contract that we got to respect every player no matter what. But there was some hesitation shown by a few players but this is not our team's code of conduct. This is just one-two players and these kinds of players are there all over the world who pass racist comments," he added. In the video, the 44-year-old former speedster said, "We, as a nation, did not let such discriminatory thoughts prevail. We stopped it there. We have improved a lot as a society in the last 10-15 years.

"I watched the mess that was made of my statement, which was taken completely out of context," Akhtar wrote on his twitter handle, attaching the video of his YouTube channel. Kaneria played 61 Tests for Pakistan, claiming 261 wickets, and Akhtar heaped praise on the former leg-spinner.

"Danish has helped Pakistan win a lot of matches. Danish has played for Pakistan for 10 years. He was played over Mushtaq Ahmed. I still feel he should have been played two years earlier." The 39-year-old Kaneria is currently serving a life ban for spot-fixing alongside Mervyn Westfield while playing for English county Essex against Durham in 2009.

Kaneria, who had admitted to spot-fixing in 2018 after six years of denial, on Saturday alleged that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the government did not offer him any help after being banned from the sport. "Danish Kaneria was never left out (of the team) by Pakistan. He was dropped because of the ECB. He had a match-fixing issue and the ECB penalized him for that. Pakistan did no wrong to him," Akhtar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Patients dont care about provider religious ties, expect all needed careNearly three-quarters of Americans dont care about the religious affiliation of their hospital or healthcare netwo...

51 IAS officers transferred in major administrative reshuffle in Haryana

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government has issued transfer and posting orders of 51 IAS officers with immediate effect. Deputy commissioners of a few districts and some officers of of the ranks of additional chief secre...

Science News Summary: NASA's Mars 2020 rover set to hunt Martian fossils, scout for manned missions

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASAs Mars 2020 rover set to hunt Martian fossils, scout for manned missionsA NASA robotic rover is nearing completion ahead of a journey next year to search for evidence of past life on...

Soccer-West Ham set to reappoint Moyes after Pellegrini sacking - reports

Premier League strugglers West Ham United are set to reappoint David Moyes as their new head coach to replace the sacked Manuel Pellegrini, Sky Sports and the BBC reported on Sunday. Chilean Pellegrini was sacked after Saturdays 2-1 defeat ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019