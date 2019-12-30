Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bears beat Vikings' backups on late FG

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 02:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 02:45 IST
Bears beat Vikings' backups on late FG
Pineiro, who made field-goal attempts of 26, 33 and 34 yards in the first half, was given his fourth opportunity after Mitchell Trubisky connected with Riley Ridley on a 32-yard reception on a fourth-and-9 play earlier in the drive. Image Credit: Flickr

Eddy Pineiro drilled a 22-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the Chicago Bears to a 21-19 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the regular-season finale on Sunday in Minneapolis. Pineiro, who made field-goal attempts of 26, 33 and 34 yards in the first half, was given his fourth opportunity after Mitchell Trubisky connected with Riley Ridley on a 32-yard reception on a fourth-and-9 play earlier in the drive.

The Vikings (10-6), who were locked into the NFC's sixth seed for the playoffs, elected to make six starters inactive and essentially rested quarterback Kirk Cousins, running backs Dalvin Cook and rookie Alexander Mattison, wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen and linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr. Minnesota will learn its first-round opponent later on Sunday. Trubisky completed 26 of 37 passes for 207 yards, and rookie David Montgomery finished with 113 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Bears (8-8), who snapped a two-game skid and swept the Vikings for the second straight season.

Montgomery's determined effort provided Chicago's lone touchdown of the game on the first drive of the third quarter. The rookie bulled his way up the middle and kept his legs churning before receiving a sustained push from his teammates to find the end zone from 14 yards out and give the Bears an 18-6 lead. Mike Boone, who rushed for 126 of his career-high 148 yards in the first half, trimmed the Vikings' deficit to 18-13 with a 1-yard run over right tackle early in the fourth quarter.

Dan Bailey kicked a 39-yard field goal with just under nine minutes remaining and followed defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo's fumble recovery with a 34-yard kick with 4:53 left to give Minnesota a 19-18 lead. Boone bolted out of the blocks with a 59-yard run on the first play from scrimmage before fumbling a pitch from quarterback Sean Mannion on the next play.

Pineiro capped a 12-play drive with his first kick, and the Bears doubled the advantage shortly after linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis' interception set up a 33-yard boot. Minnesota halved the deficit early in the second quarter after completing a 14-play drive with Bailey's 37-yard field goal.

A 57-yard punt from Pat O'Donnell backed the Vikings to their 1-yard line, and linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski wrapped up Boone in the end zone for a safety. The Bears moved the ball again before settling for Pineiro's 34-yard field goal, but Bailey connected from 38 yards out to shave Minnesota's deficit to 11-6 at halftime. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

Venezuela asks Brazil to turn over 'deserters' suspected of raid

Newly face-lifted Big Ben will ring in London New Year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Govt won't tolerate educational institutions turning into politicking hubs: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday said that the central government will not tolerate educational institutions across the country turning into hubs of politicking amid the nation-wide protests against the Citize...

Panthers' McCaffrey joins exclusive 1,000/1,000 club

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey had 72 receiving yards in Sundays 42-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints to become the third player in NFL history to accumulate 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same...

UPDATE 1-N.Korea's Kim stressed 'positive and offensive security measures' at key party meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for positive and offensive measures to ensure security at a ruling party meeting on Sunday ahead of a year-end deadline he has set for denuclearisation talks with the United States, state media KCNA sa...

Ravens set all-time single-season rushing record

The Baltimore Ravens set a record for rushing yards in a single season in Sundays game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, surpassing the 1978 New England Patriots. Gus Edwards 9-yard carry early in the second quarter gave the Ravens 99 rushin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019