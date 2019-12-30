Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL notebook: Sabres' Skinner out three to four weeks

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner will be sidelined for three to four weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced Saturday. Skinner appeared to injure his right shoulder when he was involved in a collision with Boston's David Pastrnak in the third period of Friday's 3-0 loss to the Bruins. After getting up, Skinner left the ice and headed for the locker room. The injury occurred during the 27-year-old's 700th career game. NHL roundup: Fleury hits milestone, Knights take Pacific lead

Mark Stone scored two goals, and Marc-Andre Fleury moved into a tie for sixth place on the NHL's all-time wins list as the Vegas Golden Knights took sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Chandler Stephenson and Paul Stastny also scored goals, and Shea Theodore tied a career-high with three assists for Vegas, which snapped a two-game losing streak. NFL notebook: Redskins reportedly to fire president Allen

The Washington Redskins will remove team president Bruce Allen from his role in charge of football operations, NBC Sports Washington reported Saturday. His dismissal will come by Monday, per the report, which added it was unclear whether Allen would stay with the organization in a different role. NBC Sports Washington also reported that former NFL head coaches Ron Rivera and Marvin Lewis are among possible candidates as the team's next head coach. Coach Mohamed typifies Argentine influence on Mexican soccer

He is little known outside Latin America, but Antonio Mohamed, who hopes to coach Monterrey to the Mexican league title on Sunday, is one of the best-known faces in his adopted homeland and an outsize example of Argentine influence on Mexican soccer. Mohamed's Monterrey beat America 2-1 in the first leg of the Apertura final on Dec. 26 and only need a draw at the Aztec Stadium to end the year as both Mexican champions and CONCACAF Champions League winners. Boxing: India's Kom beats challenger in trial for Olympics qualification

India's MC Mary Kom sealed her spot for next year's Olympic qualifiers on Saturday with a split decision win over fellow flyweight Nikhat Zareen, who had publicly demanded a trial against the six-times world champion in the race for Tokyo. The 36-year-old Kom, an Olympic bronze medalist from London 2012, won 9-1 and was selected in the 51kg category in the Indian team for the Feb. 3-14 qualifying competition in Wuhan, China by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). Serena named AP Female Athlete of Decade

Tennis superstar Serena Williams was named Female Athlete of the Decade by The Associated Press, as voted on by AP member sports editors and beat writers. Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, won 12 of those majors over the past decade -- no female player has won more than three over the same span -- including a run of four in a row from the U.S. Open in 2014 through Wimbledon in 2015, for her second self-named "Serena Slam." She also was the runner-up another seven times at major tournaments over the past decade, including four of the seven she has entered since returning to action after having a baby in 2017. NBA notebook: Randolph announces retirement after 17 seasons

Two-time All-Star forward Zach Randolph announced his retirement Saturday after 17 seasons with five teams. "I gave this game my all, and it gave everything back and more," he posted on Twitter. The 38-year-old "Z-Bo" was named the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2003-04 and made the All-NBA third team in 2010-11. Alpine skiing: Shiffrin equals Vonn's record with World Cup slalom win

American Mikaela Shiffrin equaled compatriot Lindsey Vonn's record for most women's World Cup victories in one discipline after winning the 43rd slalom of her career in Lienz, Austria on Sunday. Vonn had set the mark in the downhill event before she ended an 18-year career last February and Shiffrin is now on 64 World Cup wins overall, moving one step closer to Vonn's all-time women's record of 82. Murray pulls out of Australian Open with injury

Andy Murray has withdrawn from next month's Australian Open because of a pelvic injury, the three-time Grand Slam champion's management team announced on Saturday. The former world number one, who has been making an inspirational comeback after hip resurfacing surgery, has decided not to travel to Melbourne after the injury he sustained at the end of the season failed to improve as he had hoped. NBA roundup: Heat's Butler bests former team in OT

Jimmy Butler made the go-ahead free throw with 2.3 seconds remaining in overtime against his former team, as the host Miami Heat recorded a 117-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. After Ben Simmons converted an alley-oop dunk to forge a tie at 116 with 18.3 seconds left in overtime, Butler was fouled on a jumper on the next possession. Butler misfired on the first attempt before sinking the second, and Tobias Harris failed to convert a 3-point attempt as Miami improved to 6-0 in overtime and an NBA-best 15-1 at home this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.