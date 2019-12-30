Rockets' Harden sits out with toe injury

NBA scoring leader James Harden missed Sunday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to a sprained toe on his right foot. Harden suffered the injury during Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden is averaging 38.3 points per game. This is the first contest he has missed this season. Point guard Russell Westbrook also was held out on the second end of a back-to-back. Center Clint Capela (heel) also missed the game.

Eric Gordon and Austin Rivers served as the starting guards with Harden and Westbrook sidelined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.