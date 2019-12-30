Left Menu
Cricket-Australia call up Short as Abbott replacement for India tour

Image Credit: ANI

Australia have added D'Arcy Short to their one-day squad for next month's tour of India after seam bowler Sean Abbott was ruled out of the trip with a side strain, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Monday. Abbott suffered the injury playing for Sydney Sixers in Friday's Big Bash League match against Sydney Thunder and will be sidelined for up to four weeks.

"It is extremely unfortunate for Sean, who is very much a part of our white-ball squad plans leading into the ICC T20 World Cup and the World Cup," national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement. "D'Arcy offers the squad another spinning all-rounder option along with Ashton Agar, which along with the four world-class fast bowlers and Adam Zampa balances the squad out nicely.

"His proven record and ability to bat anywhere in the order will also be a great asset to the squad." Australia will play three one-day internationals in India, beginning with Mumbai on Jan. 14 before matches in Rajkot (Jan. 17) and Bengaluru (Jan. 19).

