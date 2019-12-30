Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League talking points

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 17:25 IST
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Representative image

The following are three talking points from the weekend's Premier League action:

VAR NEEDS MORE THAN TINKERING Wolverhampton Wanderers equalized just before halftime against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday to set-up a thrilling 45 minute battle for the three points.

But in a room more than 200 miles away, Pedro Neto's goal, celebrated with wild joy by the player, was ruled out for a barely visible offside. Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion, Norwich City, and Sheffield United all had goals ruled out for the slimmest of margins.

"It's not football anymore" sang the Sheffield fans at Manchester City, along with a shorter, less kind, verdict on VAR which united both sets of supporters. The system is, as Pep Guardiola surmised "a big mess".

Those who believed that the 'progress' of technology would remove the controversy from the game have been shown to be off the mark. Instead, it is the decisions made in the room by Heathrow airport that is the controversy.

The handball law has had to be changed for the VAR-era and now there are calls for the offside law to be changed as well. There is merit in the suggestion, by former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness on Sky Sports, for the offside law to be changed so that an attacker is deemed onside if any part of his body is onside.

But welcome though that reform would be, with VAR we would still be debating the millimeters, just from a different measuring point. The obvious answer is to scrap VAR and return to the fair and honest assessment of a referee and his assistants on the field. But too many in the game have pre-determined that VAR has to be a success.

Perhaps the best fans can hope for is that the use of VAR is drastically limited and one way for that to happen is to follow cricket, tennis and American football and introduce a limited two 'challenges' per team with the referee's verdict backed when it is too close to call. HAALAND DEAL FAILURE IS A BLOW FOR UNITED

It was no secret that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was very keen to bring in highly-rated 19-year-old Norwegian compatriot Erling Haaland in the January window. Instead, the striker moved from Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund with media reports suggesting United had been unable to structure the deal with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola.

United are showing promise under Solskjaer but if they want to start competing for the top prizes again then they need to start getting their recruitment right. WHEN THE GOING GETS TOUGH...

It's rarely a foreign manager with no track record in England that clubs turn to pull them out of trouble. After struggling Watford turned to Nigel Pearson, they have won two, drawn two and lost just once and clawed themselves off the bottom of the table.

Now West Ham United has turned back to David Moyes following the dismissal of Manuel Pellegrini. The Hammers fans are reported to be uninspired but what really matters is that their team, a point off the drop-zone, picks up enough points to stay in the top flight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Umesh Sinha re-employed as Dy Election Commissioner post retirement

Senior IAS officer Umesh Sinha has been reemployed in the EC as the deputy election commissioner after his retirement on Tuesday, according to a Personnel Ministry order.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the re-employment S...

FOREX-Euro sails to 4-1/2-month high on trade and growth prospects

The euro hit a 4-12-month high on Monday as optimism over U.S.-China trade relations and the global growth outlook knocked demand for dollars. Thin end-of-year volumes exacerbated the broad weakness in the U.S. currency, which dipped for th...

IIT researchers develop material to generate power from water in households

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT have developed materials that can produce energy from water on a small scale to help households support the concept of decentralisation of energy sources. In the centralised energy gener...

US STOCKS-Futures near record highs in holiday lull

U.S. stock index futures remained near record highs on Monday, as traders took a breather on the penultimate day of the decade after improving global sentiment fueled a Wall Street rally and set the SP 500 on course for its best year since ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019