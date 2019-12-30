Left Menu
Development News Edition

Redskins fire Allen, begin offseason overhaul

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 19:37 IST
Redskins fire Allen, begin offseason overhaul
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder fired team president Bruce Allen and the overhaul in Washington officially began Monday morning. Before a well-publicized meeting with former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera began, Snyder made the announcement regarding Allen's ouster.

"As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as president of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization. Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us. As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C.," Snyder said in a statement. Allen was hired as Redskins general manager in December 2009. He previously worked in the front offices of the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning the Sporting News Executive of the Year award in 2002 when the Raiders won the AFC championship.

Starting with the 2010 season, the Redskins won the NFL's fourth-worst record at 62-96-1 under Allen's watch, including a 3-13 mark this season. Washington made the playoffs twice in the past 10 seasons, losing both times in the wild-card round. In the Allen era, the Redskins have hired and fired two head coaches -- Mike Shanahan and Jay Gruden. The Redskins also fired then-head coach Jim Zorn less than three weeks into Allen's tenure in Jan. 2010, and Bill Callahan is finishing this season as interim coach after Gruden was fired in early October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Videos

Latest News

Chess Federation President and secretary make counter-claims on Lahiri vs Barua controversy

The fight between All India Chess Federation president P Venketarama Raja ad secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan intensified after the Special General Meeting in Bhopal on Saturday pertaining to issues with regards to Bengal Chess Association BC...

Five flights diverted from Jaipur airport due to zero visibility

Five flights were diverted from the Jaipur airport on Monday morning due to zero visibility, officials said. The services at the airport remained affected for two hours, they said.As the visibility improved, all the flights diverted from Ja...

Ola to deploy 'safety scouts' for New Year's celebration

Ride-hailing major Ola on Monday said it will deploy specially trained safety scouts to help people celebrate the new years celebrations. The safety scouts would be deployed in high traffic areas on December 31 and also at major partying z...

Will make Delhi pollution-free in next five years: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday assured that he will make the national capital pollution-free in the next five years if re-elected in the upcoming assembly polls, saying though a lot of work has been done by his government du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019