Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moyes confident he will make West Ham beg him to stay

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 22:24 IST
Moyes confident he will make West Ham beg him to stay

London, Dec 30 (AFP) David Moyes said he would perform so well in his second spell as West Ham manager that the owners would have no option but to renew his contract when it comes to an end. The 56-year-old Scotsman, whose reputation took a battering during a deeply unsuccessful spell as Manchester United boss in 2013-14, signed an 18 month contract with the Premier League strugglers on Sunday.

Moyes was let go by co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan after the 2017-18 season despite leading the club to survival and a 13th-place finish. He was replaced by Manuel Pellegrini, whose tenure came to an end on Saturday following the 2-1 home defeat by high-flying Leicester City which left the Hammers fourth from bottom just a point above Aston Villa.

Moyes, who established his reputation with Everton before the demoralising spell at United, said he was not bitter about being let go in 2018. "No, because things were done correctly -- I wasn't taken on and I was told that," he said on Monday at a press conference ahead of Wednesday's home game with fellow strugglers Bournemouth.

"I was disappointed, I've said that, but I've got another chance to go again. "I think it says a lot about the owners, they thought the job I did was good enough to give me another opportunity.

"This time I'm going to make it so there's no choice but to renew. "There's a clause in there and I'm going to make it impossible to ignore that, that's my plan." - No hesitation -

================= Moyes, who also had unsuccessful spells at Spanish side Real Sociedad and Sunderland, said he had not hesitated when he received a phone call from the owners.

"It was very simple when they called me," he said. "They asked me do I want to come back and I said 'I can't wait'.

"We didn't talk about the past, we were just talking about the team now, what we have to do and the position we're in." Moyes return has not been universally welcomed by West Ham fans but he said he was the right fit for the job. "What anybody's getting is a very experienced Premier League manager, I think there's arguably only two or three more experienced around, and I win," he said.

"There's a lot of new modern things in football but recently I think you've seen signs of things going back a bit. "We do want to keep possession but perhaps possession is not now seen, even maybe by yourselves (in the media), as the key to winning games.

"The fans want to see more attacking football, action and excitement. "The biggest thing I want to see from my team is for the supporters to be excited -- I would love that to be the case." AFP

BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US ambassador defends Poland from false Russian WWII claims

Warsaw, Dec 30 AP The US ambassador in Warsaw came to Polands defense on Monday following repeated claims by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Poland bears blame for the outbreak of World War II. Dear President Putin, Hitler and Stalin ...

Odisha to witness wet spells on Jan 1, 2: IMD

Several districts in Odisha are likely to witness wet spells during January 1 and 2, said India Meteorological Department IMD on Monday. On January 1, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Keonjhar are expected to...

Kota infant deaths: Toll climbs to 91, NCPCR says hospital in 'worst condition', BJP to send panel

Fourteen more infants have died at the J K Lon hospital here in the last five days, taking the number of deaths to 91 this month, even as apex child rights body NCPCR said it found the hospital to be in the worst condition with broken doors...

Oppn questions opening of J&K govt job for outsiders

Questioning the Jammu and Kashmir High Courts decision to throw open vacancies in the district courts of the Union territories of JK and Ladakh to candidates from all over the country, the opposition parties here on Monday demanded reservat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019