Keeping it 'process-driven', not focussing on results: Marnus Labuschagne

After witnessing a breakout year in 2019, Australia's Marnus Labushcagne has said that he is trying to live in the present and not look too far ahead. The top-order batsman started the year at the 110th place in the ICC Test batsmen rankings, but in the latest update, he has risen to the fourth spot.

In 2019, Labuschagne accumulated 1104 runs in the longest format of the game. He first came in as a concussion substitute in place of Steve Smith during the second Ashes Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground and the batsman has not looked back since then.

"I am just keeping it process-driven and not on results. I am making sure that every innings I come in with a clear mind and making sure I am playing what's in front of me and not what's happened in the past and not what I want to achieve - it's right in the moment," cricket.com.au quoted Labuschagne as saying. This form has enabled the batsman to get a call-up to Australia's ODI lineup and he is all set to play the upcoming three-match series against India.

Australia recently defeated New Zealand by 247 runs in the second Test of the three-match series to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. The side will now take on the Kiwis in the final Test of the series in Sydney from January 3-7. (ANI)

