London, Dec 31 (PTI) The International Cricket Council has found a backer in England as the sport's apex body plans to scrap five-day Tests from 2023 to ease player workload in a crowded calendar.

2019: Guns of Glory, Panghal's punch and "that run out"

By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The revered cricketers did most things right save for the World Cup heartbreak but 2019 became a 'Year to Remember' in Indian sports for trailblazing performances in Olympic disciplines, raising hopes that Tokyo 2020 might just make up for the disaster that was Rio 2016.

Bumrah terms 2019 as year of accomplishments and learning New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) India speedster Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday described 2019 as a year of "accomplishments, learning and memories" on and off the field and said he was eagerly looking forward to another successful year in 2020.

India U-19 team lose to SA by five wickets in inconsequential 3rd Youth ODI East London, Dec 31 (PTI) Skipper Priyam Garg's fifty went in vain as India Under-19 team suffered a five-wicket loss to South Africa in an inconsequential third Youth ODI at the Buffalo Park here.

WI appoints Trevor Penney as assistant coach for white-ball formats St John's (Antigua), Dec 31 (PTI) Former India fielding coach Trevor Penney has been appointed as the assistant coach of West Indies cricket team for limited-overs formats.

Humpy finishes 12th in blitz competition Moscow, Dec 31 (PTI) A hat-trick of losses in the last three rounds ended Koneru Humpy's hopes of a second title at the women's World Rapid and Blitz Championships as the Indian Grandmaster finished 12th overall in the two-day blitz competition here.

Steyn hits back at Indian fan for mocking South Africa's win over England New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has hit back hard at an Indian fan who mocked the Proteas' recent 107-run win over England in the first Test of the four-match series.

