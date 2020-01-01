Left Menu
Fleury elevates on wins list, lifts Knights past Ducks

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice -- including once on a penalty shot -- and Reilly Smith had a goal and an assist for Pacific Division-leading Vegas. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to move into sole possession of sixth place on the NHL's all-time wins list as the Vegas Golden Knights posted a 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas. The win was the 455th in the career for Fleury, who passed Curtis Joseph (454). Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers (458) sits in fifth place while Martin Brodeur holds the record with 691 wins.

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice -- including once on a penalty shot -- and Reilly Smith had a goal and an assist for Pacific Division-leading Vegas. Mark Stone and Alex Tuch also tallied for the Golden Knights. Jakob Silfverberg and defenseman Korbinian Holzer each scored and John Gibson finished with 36 saves for Anaheim.

Vegas outshot the Ducks, 22-5, in the first period and had a 34-10 edge in shot attempts while building a 2-1 lead. Holzer gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead at the 8:13 mark with his first goal since April 5 of last season, a span of 34 games. Holzer chipped in a loose puck in front of the crease.

Vegas answered with two goals in just over a five-minute span later in the period, with the first by Stone after he one-timed a loose puck from the right circle following a Ducks turnover for his 16th goal of the season. Tuch followed with his sixth goal of the season when his shot trickled under Gibson and then was accidentally poked in by Anaheim defenseman Josh Manson.

Smith increased the lead to 3-1 late in the second period with his 15th goal of the season. He stole an outlet pass by Adam Henrique before beating Gibson with a backhand shot. Marchessault then made it 4-1 midway through the third period when he was awarded a penalty shot after Manson was called for slashing on his breakaway attempt. Marchessault deked Gibson down to the ice and then roofed a wrist shot from the right side of the goal.

Anaheim closed to 4-2 when Silfverberg scored his 14th goal of the season with 5:26 to go. Marchessault finished the scoring by converting into an empty net for his 15th goal of the season. --Field Level Media

