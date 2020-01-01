Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan withdraws pacer Naseem from U-19 World Cup squad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 10:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 10:33 IST
Pakistan withdraws pacer Naseem from U-19 World Cup squad
Pakistan bolwer Naseem Shah. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Wednesday withdrew fast bowler Naseem Shah from its Under-19 World Cup squad, saying the youngster is ready to show his mettle at the senior level. Shah, who made his Test debut recently, has been replaced by Mohammad Wasim Junior from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Naseem was named in the Under-19 squad on the insistence of junior head coach, Ejaz Ahmed but after his impressive show in Australia and in the two Test series against Sri Lanka at home, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis felt that he should be withdrawn from the junior squad. "Naseem has recently broken that glass ceiling and has established his credentials as an international cricketer. As such, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a pragmatic approach and decided to withdraw him from next year's competition to provide this opportunity to another promising cricketer so that he can show his mettle and potential at a global stage," PCB CEO, Wasim Khan said in a statement.

Wasim said the change should not affect Pakistan's chances at the U19 World Cup, to be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 9. "Naseem will now remain in Pakistan and continue to work on his skills under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Waqar Younis. Furthermore, he will remain available for the home series against Bangladesh," Wasim concluded.

Pakistan's Test series against Bangladesh in January remains in the doldrums as the BCB is insisting on only playing three T20 matches in Pakistan. Wasim Junior took three wickets each in the ACC Asia Cup and on the tour of South Africa, while he bagged seven wickets on the tour of Sri Lanka.

On the domestic circuit, he played one U19 one-day match in which he bagged three wickets, while he snapped up seven wickets in three U19 three-day matches. The 2004 and 2006 champions and three-time runners-up Pakistan are placed in Group C of the 16-team event and will play Scotland in their opening match on January 19 in Potchefstroom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Coyotes end Blues' winning streak with 2 late goals

Phil Kessels third-period goal broke a tie and helped give the Arizona Coyotes a 3-1 win over the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night in Glendale, Ariz. It was the 1,300th win in Arizona franchise history.The Coy...

UPDATE 4-North Korea's leader promises 'new strategic weapon,' leaves room for talks

North Koreas leader plans to further develop nuclear programmes and to introduce a new strategic weapon in the near future, state media said on Wednesday, although he signalled there was still room for dialogue with the United States. Kim J...

Govt deallocates coal block in Jharkhand allotted for power project

The government has canceled the allotment of a coal block for the power project in Jharkhand, as even after a decade of allotment no significant progress was made to operationalize it. The coal block was allotted in 2009, to Karanpura Energ...

Uttarakhand: Modi strengthens link to hill state; year marred by hooch, natural calamities

Two visuals helped link Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uttarakhand in the just-ended year. Both triggered opposition attacks on him. One picture showed him meditating in a cave at the Kedarnath shrine. The other was his appearance on Man v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020