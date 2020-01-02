Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 09:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 09:29 IST
UPDATE 3-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'
Image Credit: Flickr

Former National Basketball Association Commissioner David Stern, who oversaw explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his 30-year tenure, died on Wednesday at the age of 77, the league said. Stern, the NBA's longest-serving commissioner before being succeeded by Adam Silver on Feb. 1, 2014, had been in serious condition after emergency surgery on Dec. 12 in New York following a sudden brain hemorrhage.

"Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision, generosity and inspiration," Silver, who worked with Stern for 22 years, said in a statement. "Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand."

Under Stern, the NBA experienced extraordinary growth, with seven new franchises - including expansion to Canada in 1995 - a more than 30-fold increase in revenue, a dramatic gain in national TV exposure and the launch of the Women's National Basketball Association and NBA Development League. He also had a role in many other initiatives that helped shape the league, including drug policy, salary-cap system, and dress code.

"Without David Stern, the NBA would not be what it is today," former Chicago Bulls superstar and current Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan said in a statement. "He guided the league through turbulent times and grew the league into an international phenomenon."

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell remembered Stern as "a driving force in sports for decades."

TRANSFORMED NBA

Stern's greatest accomplishment as commissioner is widely considered to be the way he transformed the NBA, once largely an unknown commodity outside the United States, into a globally televised powerhouse. Under Stern's leadership, the league opened 13 global NBA offices and became in 1990 the first U.S. professional sports league to stage a regular-season game outside North America, when the Phoenix Suns played the Utah Jazz in Japan.

"David Stern was the most important non-player/non-coach who ever passed through the NBA and it's not really close," Bill Simmons, broadcaster and author of "The Book of Basketball: The NBA," said on Twitter. "David Stern earned and deserved inclusion in our land of giants," the National Basketball Players Association added in a statement.

Current Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, a three-time NBA champion, praised Stern for changing the lives of so many young adults, and "more importantly your vision to make our game become worldwide, a vision only you could make happen." Bill Russell, who won 11 championships in 13 years with the Boston Celtics long before Stern became commissioner, said in a tweet: "He changed so many lives. David was a great innovator and made the game we love what it is today. This is a horrible loss."

Another retired NBA star, Shaquille O'Neal, called Stern: "The best commissioner to ever do it." "We lost a legend," said Germany's Dirk Nowitzki, a 14-time all-star with the Dallas Mavericks.

SPECIAL MOMENTS

Asked to name his most cherished courtside moment, Stern, in a 2014 interview with the New York Times, pointed to a photograph of him presenting Magic Johnson with the most valuable player trophy at the 1992 All-Star Game, months after Johnson retired from the Los Angeles Lakers on disclosing he had contracted the virus that causes AIDS.

The 1992 "Dream Team" - the first U.S. Olympic men's basketball squad to include active players from the NBA - was another special moment. "This much-maligned group of players and sport, on the march to the gold medal stand, being feted like a combination of the Bolshoi, the Philharmonic and the Beatles," Stern said.

Johnson remembered that journey on Wednesday: "When David allowed me to play in 1992 All-Star Game in Orlando and then play for the Olympic Dream Team, we were able to change the world," he said on Twitter. Stern also presided over four NBA lockouts, including two that resulted in shortened seasons in 1998-99 and 2011.

Stern, who had remained affiliated with the NBA and held the title of commissioner emeritus, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014 and the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

Health News Roundup: U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 55, pneumonia outbreak and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi pollution levels remain 'severe', citizens advised to avoid outdoor activities

People in Delhi are still gasping for a breath of fresh air as the air quality of the national capital and its adjoining areas remained in the severe category on Thursday. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Resea...

Baseball-Don Larsen, who pitched perfect World Series game, dies at 90

Don Larsen, who pitched the only perfect game in World Series history for the New York Yankees in 1956, died Wednesday, his agent said. He was 90 years old. Larsen died of esophageal cancer in Hayden, Idaho, Andrew Levy, who represented the...

Pak shells border areas in Poonch, first ceasefire violation of 2020

The Pakistan Army shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, a defence spokesman said on Thursday. The Indian Army retaliated to the shelling that took place on Wednesday night.Pakistan Army initiated u...

UPDATE 4-Sixteen inmates killed in Mexican prison fight, scarring troubled system

Sixteen inmates were killed and five wounded in a prison fight in the northern Mexican state of Zacatecas, authorities said, in one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the countrys penal system since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020