Stars' Perry to have hearing after elbowing ejection

  Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  Updated: 02-01-2020 10:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 10:33 IST
Dallas Stars winger Corey Perry will have a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety on Friday after being ejected from the Winter Classic Wednesday for elbowing Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis. The department announced the news on Twitter a few hours after the Stars beat the Predators 4-2 at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. Perry was ejected from the game in the first period after his elbow hit Ellis' head squarely while he was trying to contest Ellis' shot from the point.

Perry called it "unfortunate" and "an awkward play" after the game, saying he didn't intend to injure Ellis. "I've played with Ryan before," he said. "I know him personally. It's very unintentional. I didn't mean to hurt him. I hope he's OK."

Ellis fell hard and was down for a minute or two after the hit, ultimately getting helped off by teammates and then carted to the locker room, missing the rest of the game. Perry was assessed a five-minute major for elbowing, which includes an automatic game misconduct, and took a long hike from the rink up the tunnel to the locker room at the football stadium.

Ellis' teammates were not pleased. After the game, captain Roman Josi called it "a really bad hit" and "the kind of hit that you're trying to get out of the game." Nashville forward Austin Watson added, "It was high, it was elbow extended. I'm sure the league will look at it."

Like Perry, Stars interim head coach Rick Bowness deemed the play an accident. "Corey Perry would never try to hurt anyone," Bowness said. "He would play hard, but intention? No."

Perry has served four-game suspensions for an illegal hit on two previous occasions: in 2013 for a blind-side hit to the head of Minnesota's Jason Zucker and in 2009 for an elbow to the head of Philadelphia's Claude Giroux. The 34-year-old has three goals and 10 assists in 33 games this season, his first in Dallas after spending his first 14 campaigns with the Anaheim Ducks.

