FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v New Zealand, third test

Factbox on the third and final test between Australia and New Zealand, which begins on Friday: WHEN?

Jan. 3-7 (10:30 a.m. local time/2330 GMT) WHERE?

Sydney Cricket Ground (48,000 capacity) MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Marais Erasmus (South Africa) Third umpire: Nigel Llong (England)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (West Indies) AUSTRALIA

World test ranking: 5 Coach: Justin Langer

Captain: Tim Paine Team (likely): David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon.

NEW ZEALAND World test ranking: 2

Coach: Gary Stead Captain: Kane Williamson

Team (likely): Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Will Somerville, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry. PREVIOUS SYDNEY TESTS

1974 - Match drawn 1985 - Australia won by four wickets (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Richard Pullin)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.