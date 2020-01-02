Left Menu
Ish Sodhi returns to Royals as spin consultant

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 13:18 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

Rajasthan Royals on Thursday appointed New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi as their spin consultant for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. The 27-year-old was part of the Royals squad in 2018 and 2019 before being released ahead of last month's IPL auction.

As part of his new role with the franchise, Sodhi will be working closely with bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule and Chief Operating Officer Jake Lush McCrum. Sodhi has represented Royals in eight IPL matches, taking nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.69.

"Having played for two seasons for the Royals, I have formed a great level of understanding with all the people involved with the franchise, and they have always been very supportive of me. Therefore, I did not have to think twice when this opportunity was offered to me by the Royals' management," said Sodhi in a statement. "It is a fascinating opportunity for me, to be involved in the coaching staff at such a young age, while also supporting and learning about the operations of the business," said Sodhi, who has picked up 47 wickets in 40 T20 Internationals for New Zealand.

He has also played 17 Tests and 31 ODIs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

