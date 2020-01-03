Left Menu
Development News Edition

Browns' Haslam driven to get latest coaching hire right

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 01:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 01:11 IST
Browns' Haslam driven to get latest coaching hire right

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is setting out on a search to hire the fifth head coach since buying the team in 2012. He said the team will let past failures guide the franchise's search with a strong determination to get it right this time.

The Browns plan to hire a head coach to replace Freddie Kitchens and then allow the next head coach to have input on a search for a new general manager. Haslam said the coach and general manager will report individually to ownership. "There's no guarantee. Let's be honest," Haslam said of getting it right when hiring a coach. "I do think we've learned a tremendous amount the hard way, very painful way. I think we have a great idea of what we're looking for in both positions.

"We had a good process last time. I think we'll have a really good process this time. I would just reiterate, we are very determined to get that right this time." That goes for both the coach and general manager. The Browns split with GM John Dorsey on Tuesday; Kitchens was fired on Sunday after concluding his first season at 6-10.

"Nothing is as important as these two things: Getting the right people and getting them aligned," Haslam said. "That's what we're focusing on tremendously. That alignment is really, really important. I think we can always do better." Haslam said the search "has been and will be very thorough" for both positions. Haslam will make the final decision with input from chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, vice president of football administration Chris Cooper and executive vice president JW Johnson.

"Paul is a very smart individual, very strategic in his thought process," Haslam said. "His job will not change, it will stay exactly the same as it is. He'll do everything he can to support the general manager and head coach." Haslam said the coaching search committee talked to 20 or 30 players about what they want in a new leader.

"They want leadership," Haslam said. The role of the general manager is evolving, Haslam said, from just being a scout to an administrator capable of using analytics and coordinating other aspects of the organization. Assistant general manager Eliot Wolf will remain in his existing role, but the Browns plan to go outside of the current structure to find a general manager.

"There could be some changes to the roster but we have a really solid group of core players who are extremely young," Haslam said. "Baker (Mayfield) is 24. Our old guys, Jarvis (Landry) and Odell (Beckham) are 26, 27. I can't imagine anybody wanting to change that group." Haslam said the franchise is focused on supporting Mayfield, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick.

"He took a lot of grief this year," Haslam said. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Yankees P German suspended 81 games for domestic violence

New York Yankees right-hander Domingo Germans suspension for violating baseballs domestic violence policy will extend through the first 63 games of the 2020 season. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that German had accepted an 81-game ...

UPDATE 2-Trump administration restricts some e-cigarette flavors,

The Trump administration on Thursday announced a ban on some popular e-cigarette flavors, including fruit and mint, to curb rising teenage use of vaping products, allowing only menthol and tobacco flavors to remain on the market. The ban ca...

Take 5: Titans present Patriots major problems

The stability of the New England Patriots dynasty feels more precarious entering this postseason than perhaps ever before. Not only do the higher-seeded Kansas City Chiefs and likely Baltimore Ravens stand in the way to the Super Bowl, but ...

Red Sox sign C Plawecki to one-year deal

The Boston Red Sox signed catcher Kevin Plawecki to a one-year contract to back up Christian Vazquez. The Boston Globe reported the deal was worth 900,000.Plawecki, 28, is a former first-round pick of the New York Mets who played four seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020