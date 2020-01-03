Left Menu
Development News Edition

49ers LB Alexander returns to practice field

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 02:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 02:19 IST
49ers LB Alexander returns to practice field

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander returned to the practice field on Thursday for the first time since tearing his pectoral muscle midway through the season. Alexander's return opens a three-week window in which he can be activated from injured reserve.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters earlier in the week that Alexander's potential return is more likely for the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19, as opposed to the team's first playoff game in the divisional round set for Jan. 11. The 49ers (13-3) earned a first-round bye after capturing the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

"He's coming along," Shanahan said. "There's definitely going to be a chance. I don't think that will be this week, but if we're fortunate enough to win our first game, I think he could have a chance after that. We're still holding out hope for that, but we'll see how it goes over these next couple weeks." Alexander sustained the injury in the 49ers' 28-25 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 31. He went on injured reserve Nov. 5.

Alexander, 25, recorded 34 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and a half-sack in eight games this season, his first in San Francisco after signing a four-year, $54 million contract. Alexander has collected 414 tackles, 7.5 sacks, seven interceptions, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 54 career games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 49ers. He was a Pro Bowl selection with the Buccaneers in 2017.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Yankees P German suspended 81 games for domestic violence

New York Yankees right-hander Domingo Germans suspension for violating baseballs domestic violence policy will extend through the first 63 games of the 2020 season. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that German had accepted an 81-game ...

UPDATE 2-Trump administration restricts some e-cigarette flavors,

The Trump administration on Thursday announced a ban on some popular e-cigarette flavors, including fruit and mint, to curb rising teenage use of vaping products, allowing only menthol and tobacco flavors to remain on the market. The ban ca...

Take 5: Titans present Patriots major problems

The stability of the New England Patriots dynasty feels more precarious entering this postseason than perhaps ever before. Not only do the higher-seeded Kansas City Chiefs and likely Baltimore Ravens stand in the way to the Super Bowl, but ...

Red Sox sign C Plawecki to one-year deal

The Boston Red Sox signed catcher Kevin Plawecki to a one-year contract to back up Christian Vazquez. The Boston Globe reported the deal was worth 900,000.Plawecki, 28, is a former first-round pick of the New York Mets who played four seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020