Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hischier, Devils top Isles for 3rd straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 08:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 08:28 IST
Hischier, Devils top Isles for 3rd straight win
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Nico Hischier scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves and the visiting New Jersey Devils defeated the New York Islanders 2-1 on Thursday night in Uniondale, N.Y. P.K. Subban also scored for the Devils, who have won three straight games for the first time this season and are 6-2-1 over their past nine games.

Brock Nelson scored, and Semyon Varlamov made 29 saves for New York, which had won two straight, both on the road at Minnesota and Washington. New York fell to 0-3-1 in its past four home games as it faced New Jersey for the first time this season. The Devils were without rookie forward Jack Hughes, who sustained an upper-body injury during a win against Boston on Tuesday.

Hischier gave the Devils their 2-1 lead 69 seconds into the third period. Following a faceoff to the left of Varlamov, he controlled the puck off the sideboards, drove the net and slide the puck home after eluding the New York goalie. Hischier has a four-game point streak (three goals, three assists).

Varlamov was starting his third straight game for the first time this season. The Islanders took a 1-0 lead at 7:33 of the second period during 4-on-4 play when Nelson entered the zone on the rush. He used defenseman Andy Green for a screen and beat Blackwood with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle for his second goal in two games and 15th of the season.

Subban tied it with a one-timer from the point with 87 seconds left in the second period off a pass from Nikita Gusev. Both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Sabres top Oilers on Eichel's penalty shot in OT

Jack Eichel scored on a penalty shot in overtime as the Buffalo Sabres rallied to snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. Eichel, who was awarded the shot after being harassed e...

Iran Guards confirm commander Qasem Soleimani 'martyred' in Baghdad

Irans Revolutionary Guards confirmed in a statement read out on state television that the commander of its Quds unit Qasem Soleimani was killed by US forces in Baghdad on Friday.The Revolutionary Guards announces that the glorious commander...

UPDATE 6-US says it kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, was killed early on Friday in a US air strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon said. Top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in th...

Herro helps Heat surge past Raptors

Rookie Tyler Herro scored 11 straight second-half points as the Miami Heat continued its hot streak at home, defeating the Toronto Raptors 84-76 on Thursday night. Miami has the best home record in the NBA at 16-1.However, the game between ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020